Home News Highlands & Islands

Rockall adventurer rescued by Coastguard after 32 days into 60 day challenge

Cam Cameron set off on 26 May to spend 60 days on the uninhabitable rock.

By Louise Glen
Cam Cameron who was attempting 60 nights on Rockall.
Cam Cameron. Image: Supplied.

A fundraiser who had challenged himself to spend 60 days at Rockall has called in the Coastguard after only 32 days on the uninhabited isle.

Cam Cameron, an Army veteran, set off on May 26 to spend 60 days on the remote and isolated rock, but due to “declining weather conditions” called time on his adventure today.

The Maritime and Coastguard said it sent a search and rescue helicopter after receiving a distress call at 8.55am. A fixed wing aircraft was also sent to support the rescue.

Mr Cameron, from Cherhill near Calne in Wiltshire, called for help after 32 days.

Cam has issued a ‘mayday’

Only last June, the former Gordon Highlander set out to live on the rock for one week with GP Dr Chris Grieco and experienced mountaineer James Price.

Pictured is the barren islet called Rockall in the middle of the Atlantic 230 miles from North Uist.
Rockall. Image: HEMEDIA.

This time, the former Buckie man planned to stay there longer – and raise £50,000 for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

In a post on Twitter, Mr Cameron’s supporters announced that his challenge was now over.

It stated: “Due to declining weather conditions and sea state at Rockall over the last 24 hrs, Cam has this afternoon declared a mayday.

“An operation to evacuate him from Rockall is currently being coordinated by HM Coastguard. Please do not speculate at this time.”

It later said: “Cam has now been recovered from Rockall, and is safe and in good hands. We will post further updates in the coming days.”

Where is Rockall?

The current world record for a 45-day stay on Rockall was set by adventurer Nick Hancock in 2014.

Rockall is an uninhabitable granite islet situated in the North Atlantic Ocean. The nearest permanently inhabited place is North Uist, an island in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland, 200NM to the east.

The UK claimed Rockall on 18 September 1955 when “Two Royal Marines and a civilian naturalist, led by Royal Navy officer Lieutenant Commander Desmond Scott, raised a Union flag on the islet and cemented a plaque into the rock”.

Rockall stands at 17.15m above sea level at it’s tallest point, covering an area of just 784.3 m2.

 

