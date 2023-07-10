A86 at Roybridge reopened after vehicle fire forced road to close

The A86 at Roybridge has reopened following a vehicle crash that closed the Highland route in both directions.

The incident happened at about 2.50pm on the road that links Kingussie to Spean Bridge, with it reopening at about 5pm.

Two fire appliances from Fort William were sent to the scene.

During the closure, Traffic Scotland urged motorists to “plan ahead for delays and use an alternative route where possible”.

A police spokesman said: “At around 3.25pm on Monday July 10, police were called to the A86 near the Glenroy Road junction to assist Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a vehicle fire. The road was cleared at around 5pm.”