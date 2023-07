A person has been airlifted to hospital by coastguard helicopter after taking ill on the Isle of Skye this evening.

The coastguard’s air desk was notified of the incident at the Old Man of Storr and a helicopter from Stornoway Coastguard was dispatched to the scene at 5.15pm.

A coastguard spokeswoman confirmed that a person “had taken unwell” and has been transferred to Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway.

The condition of the person is unknown.