Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Golden hints as Aberdeen tease fans on eve of new home kit launch

Dons supporters don't have long to wait to see the latest strips, but react to the '1903' tweet.

By Paul Chalk
The night before the new Aberdeen kit launch offered this glimpse. Image: Aberdeen FC
The night before the new Aberdeen kit launch offered this glimpse. Image: Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fans got a glimpse of gold as the Scottish Premiership club gets set to launch their new home kit for the 2023/24 season.

Eager supporters, still enthralled by the recent “Northern Lights” change kit, which led to record sales, will find out what the home attire is like when it is unveiled on Tuesday.

In a tempting teaser, the Dons released a snapshot of the famous crest central amid an otherwise dark background.

The two stars above the badge, which signify the club’s European trophy triumphs in 1983, looked to have a golden touch.

Aberdeen’s social media page simply said: “Celebrating 120 years of AFC 11/07/23”.

The Dons, established in 1903, tweeted the teaser at 7.03pm on Monday.

And fans were quick on the draw. Jay Moir asks: “is that gold stars, or just the light??”

Ronan said: “cheeky wee 19:03 top announcement, love to see it”.

Matt Maclachlan urged: “Take my money anyway”, while Alfonso mullencino added: “Gold stars ?? Love it.” and xela asked: “Surely a new face tomorrow to parade in the new top?”

Stuart McMichael had mixed feelings, saying: “Exciting stuff but the embroidery looks a bit iffy here”, and toast said: “Don’t care, just list the starting eleven by positions.”

*** Here are the 35 Reds home strips from the last 50 years it will have to match up to.

 

