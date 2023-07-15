Thunderstorms warning issued across Highlands and Grampian

Residents across the Highlands and Grampian can expect thunderstorms today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning until 11pm this evening.

The majority of mainland Scotland is covered by the warning, with parts of the west coast and east coast of Scotland spared from the conditions.

The alert came into effect at 10am, just two hours after a yellow weather warning for rain came to an end.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Thunderstorms across Scotland and the north of northern England

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued 16 flood alerts across mainland Scotland as forecasters warn of localised flooding.

Flood alerts remain in place for parts of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Moray, Caithness and Sutherland Easter Ross, Nairn, Skye and Wester Ross.

What to expect from the Met Office warning

Forecasters are warning of thunderstorms and heavy rain over the course of the day, with commuters being warned of potential disruption to transport services.

Residents have been told that flooding and lightning strikes could cause damage to buildings or structures.

Motorists and commuters are also being warned to expect longer than usual journey times due to the potential risk of disruption.