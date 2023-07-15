A82 north of Fort William closed following two-vehicle crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A82 north of Fort William closed following two-vehicle crash

Police, firefighters and paramedics are currently making their way to the scene.

By Michelle Henderson
The A82 Inverness to Fort William road is closed in both directions following the collision near Spean Bridge. Image: DC Thomson.
The A82 Inverness to Fort William road is closed in both directions following the collision near Spean Bridge. Image: DC Thomson.

The A82 is closed in both directions following a two-vehicle collision near Spean Bridge.

The incident happened on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road shortly before 12.30pm.

Police, firefighters and paramedics have been called to the scene.

It’s understood a Helimed has also been called to assist crews near Spean Bridge.

The road is closed in both directions.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was first notified of a two-vehicle crash on the A82 trunk road at around 12.31pm.

Two appliances from Fort William and another from Spean Bridge are currently making their way to the scene.

Police have been approached for comment.

More as we get it. 

More from Highlands & Islands

A yellow weather warning is in place across the majority of mainland Scotland.
Thunderstorms warning issued across Highlands and Grampian
The A82 Inverness to Fort William road is closed in both directions following the collision near Spean Bridge. Image: DC Thomson.
Could linking schools to forests help tackle an industry workforce shortage?
The A82 Inverness to Fort William road is closed in both directions following the collision near Spean Bridge. Image: DC Thomson.
Marine protection still a Holyrood priority despite failed fishing ban
The A82 Inverness to Fort William road is closed in both directions following the collision near Spean Bridge. Image: DC Thomson.
Murder bid suspect accused of trying to flee Shetland
The crash occurred near the Three Sisters Viewpoint near Glencoe.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash on A82 at Glencoe
The A82 Inverness to Fort William road is closed in both directions following the collision near Spean Bridge. Image: DC Thomson.
Hollywood star Chris Pine delights Isle of Bute cafe owners with unexpected visit
Mackays Hotel in Wick is hosting a talent show on August 12.
Wick hotel to stage first talent showcase on world’s shortest street
Care worker helps elderly woman on zimmer frame.
Highland care service told to improve after inspectors identify 'significant weaknesses'
A black and white image of cars and a lorry on the A9 with a "Dual the A9" logo in the top left corner
50 years of waiting: How the campaign for A9 dualling has unfolded
The Met Office said it will be a wet evening with spray and floods on roads, making journey times longer.
Heavy rain to hit Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands