A82 north of Fort William closed following two-vehicle crash

The A82 is closed in both directions following a two-vehicle collision near Spean Bridge.

The incident happened on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road shortly before 12.30pm.

Police, firefighters and paramedics have been called to the scene.

It’s understood a Helimed has also been called to assist crews near Spean Bridge.

The road is closed in both directions.

❗️NEW ⌚️12:50#A82 – Spean Bridge to Invergarry ⛔️ The #A82 is currently CLOSED in both directions due to a two vehicle collision. Police are in attendance and a Heli-Med is required on scene.#takecare @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/qWM9vX26dH — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 15, 2023

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was first notified of a two-vehicle crash on the A82 trunk road at around 12.31pm.

Two appliances from Fort William and another from Spean Bridge are currently making their way to the scene.

Police have been approached for comment.

More as we get it.