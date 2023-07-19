Outlander fans FINALLY get an address for fictional Lallybroch, home of the Frasers

Outlander fans have been setting online forums alive for years in trying to work out where the Frasers ancestral home of Lallybroch is.

And now, thanks to the books author Diana Gabaldon we now know where – it is in Beauly.

Fans of the hit TV shows and time travelling romance novels have long wondered where the home where Jamie and Claire Fraser fell in love.

Outlander fans get an address for the Frasers of Lallybroch

Jamie Fraser is the master of Lallybroch but with his political allegiance to the Scots, his lands were under threat from the English Army.

In harrowing scenes, Jamie was taken to Fort William and for sometime many thought Lallybroch might be in Lochaber.

However, in a post on Outlander Inverness page on Facebook, a deep dive into the seventh series the address is revealed.

The post on social media reads: “In Outlander season seven Lallybroch, the fictional residence of the Fraser family has been given an official address.

“Unsurprisingly, this task was undertaken by Diana Gabaldon herself, the author behind the series.

“The newly assigned address for Lallybroch is:

Tuarach House

17 Old Broch Road

Brochburnie

IV4 5JF

Invernessshire.

“This address firmly situates Lallybroch within the picturesque Beauly area, specifically within Fraser County.

‘An ever stronger sense of significance’

“Lallybroch’s location, bearing the postcode IV4, can be found in Invernessshire, a historically significant county in Scotland renowned for its awe-inspiring landscapes and rich cultural heritage.”

The post continues: “Additionally, it is worth noting that Jamie Fraser, has been affectionately referred to as Lord Broch Tuarach and the presence of an ancient broch on the property further adds to the allure of Lallybroch.

“The term Broch Tuarach translates to north-facing tower, emphasising the unique features and historical significance of the estate.”

It adds: “With this official fictional address, Lallybroch gains an even stronger sense of authenticity for Outlanders.”