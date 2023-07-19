Outlander fans FINALLY get an address for fictional Lallybroch, home of the Frasers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Outlander fans FINALLY get an address for fictional Lallybroch, home of the Frasers

Hint Jamie Fraser's heart was always in the Highlands.

By Louise Glen
Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser and Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall in Outlander.Image: Starz!/Kobal/Shutterstock

Outlander fans have been setting online forums alive for years in trying to work out where the Frasers ancestral home of Lallybroch is.

And now, thanks to the books author Diana Gabaldon we now know where – it is in Beauly.

Fans of the hit TV shows and time travelling romance novels have long wondered where the home where Jamie and Claire Fraser fell in love.

Outlander fans get an address for the Frasers of Lallybroch

Jamie Fraser is the master of Lallybroch but with his political allegiance to the Scots, his lands were under threat from the English Army.

In harrowing scenes, Jamie was taken to Fort William and for sometime many thought Lallybroch might be in Lochaber.

Outlander author Diana Gabaldon at Eden Court, Inverness
Outlander author Diana Gabaldon at Eden Court, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

However, in a post on Outlander Inverness page on Facebook, a deep dive into the seventh series the address is revealed.

The post on social media reads: “In Outlander season seven Lallybroch, the fictional residence of the Fraser family has been given an official address.

“Unsurprisingly, this task was undertaken by Diana Gabaldon herself, the author behind the series.

“The newly assigned address for Lallybroch is:
Tuarach House
17 Old Broch Road
Brochburnie
IV4 5JF
Invernessshire.

“This address firmly situates Lallybroch within the picturesque Beauly area, specifically within Fraser County.

‘An ever stronger sense of significance’

“Lallybroch’s location, bearing the postcode IV4, can be found in Invernessshire, a historically significant county in Scotland renowned for its awe-inspiring landscapes and rich cultural heritage.”

A dramatic cloud formation and sunset on the Beauly Firth, Inverness taken from North Kessock.<br />Image: Sandy McCook DC Thomson.

The post continues: “Additionally, it is worth noting that Jamie Fraser, has been affectionately referred to as Lord Broch Tuarach and the presence of an ancient broch on the property further adds to the allure of Lallybroch.

“The term Broch Tuarach translates to north-facing tower, emphasising the unique features and historical significance of the estate.”

It adds: “With this official fictional address, Lallybroch gains an even stronger sense of authenticity for Outlanders.”

