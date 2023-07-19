Motocross bike stolen from Kingseat garage

A motocross bike has been stolen from a garage in Aberdeenshire.

The bike was stolen from a residential garage in Canmore Gardens, in the Kingseat area near Newmachar, in the early hours of Tuesday.

It is a white and orange KTM 125 with yellow and blue detailing.

Police say thieves raided the garage between 2am and 3am.

PC Kimberley McLaughlin said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in this area around this time.

“Think back, did you see any unusual vehicles in the area? Have you seen this bike since it was taken?”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.