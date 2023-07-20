Woman taken to hospital after falling 150ft from a cliff on Skye

A woman is being flown to hospital after falling 150ft down the side of a cliff on the Isle of Skye.

The incident happened just before 3.30pm on Thursday afternoon, when a woman fell from a coastal path around 1.5 miles north of Elgol, in south of Skye.

A multi-agency response was dispatched to the scene, which proved difficult to traverse due to the high cliffs.

These included Coastguard rescue teams from Kyle, Dunvegan and Portree as well as Mallaig lifeboat, Skye Mountain Rescue Team, police and the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS).

Due to the location, the medical helicopter could not land close to the scene so the female casualty was first stretchered onto Mallaig lifeboat before being brought to shore.

She was then placed into the care of the SAS who transported her to Broadford.

Once there she will be transferred to the helicopter which will transport her to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.