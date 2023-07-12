Princess Royal to visit Tall Ships in Shetland

Her Royal Highness Anne the Princess Royal is planning to visit Lerwick to watch the Tall Ships races.

The princess, who will be accompanied by Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will attend the Captains’ Dinner on Thursday July 27.

She will then visit some of the event sites and meeting sponsors, crew members and event organisers the following day.

The Tall Ships races will take place in Shetland between Wednesday July 26 and Sunday 29.

Shetland Tall Ships Ltd chairman Malcolm Bell welcomed the princess’ involvement.

He said: “It is exciting to confirm a royal visit for the international Tall Ships races’ visit to Lerwick.

“The event was already shaping up to be an important occasion for the whole of Shetland, and this news only adds to the significance.”

During the event, dozens of tall ships will be berthed in the port.

Lord Lieutenant Bobby Hunter believes the visit provides an excellent opportunity for the princess to learn more about the spectacular event and the positive impact it will have on participants and the Shetland community.

He said: “I am pleased that HRH the Princess Royal will be visiting Shetland to experience the Tall Ships Races 2023.

“HRH knows the many benefits that sail training can provide for young people and will hear first-hand from some of them during her time in Lerwick.

“As well as spending time aboard some of the visiting vessels, HRH will meet representatives of Sail Training International and the many local organisations and people involved in hosting this spectacular community event.”