Princess Royal to visit Tall Ships in Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Princess Royal to visit Tall Ships in Shetland

Her Royal Highness will arrive in Lerwick on July 27

By Louise Glen
HRH the Princess Royal on a 2014 visit to Shetland to officially open the new Shetland College. Image: NB Communications. Picture shows; HRH the Princess Royal on a 2014 visit to Shetland to officially open the new Shetland College. Shetland College. Supplied by NB Communication Date; 12/07/2023
HRH the Princess Royal will attend the Tall Ships races in Shetland. Image: NB Communications.

Her Royal Highness Anne the Princess Royal is planning to visit Lerwick to watch the Tall Ships races.

The princess, who will be accompanied by Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will attend the Captains’ Dinner on Thursday July 27.

She will then visit some of the event sites and meeting sponsors, crew members and event organisers the following day.

The Tall Ships races will take place in Shetland between Wednesday July 26 and Sunday 29.

Shetland Tall Ships Ltd chairman Malcolm Bell welcomed the princess’ involvement.

Princess Anne will visit the Tall Ships in Shetland

He said: “It is exciting to confirm a royal visit for the international Tall Ships races’ visit to Lerwick.

“The event was already shaping up to be an important occasion for the whole of Shetland, and this news only adds to the significance.”

Tall ships with their high wooden rigging sit in a port by a step ashore pontoon. They are dressed with flags.
Tall Ships races to return to Lerwick in 2023 Image: Ryan Leith/Shetland Islands Council.

During the event, dozens of tall ships will be berthed in the port.

Lord Lieutenant Bobby Hunter believes the visit provides an excellent opportunity for the princess to learn more about the spectacular event and the positive impact it will have on participants and the Shetland community.

He said: “I am pleased that HRH the Princess Royal will be visiting Shetland to experience the Tall Ships Races 2023.

“HRH knows the many benefits that sail training can provide for young people and will hear first-hand from some of them during her time in Lerwick.

“As well as spending time aboard some of the visiting vessels, HRH will meet representatives of Sail Training International and the many local organisations and people involved in hosting this spectacular community event.”

More from Highlands & Islands

A sea Gull in Inverness waiting for a shopper to emerge, as calls are made to allow the seagull to live and let live
Expert calls for people to 'live and let live' with gulls in Inverness
Diggers work to clear mounds of debris from the A86.
Drivers face 112-mile diversion as landslide closes A86 at Roybridge
Stock image of the Police Scotland logo on the sleeve of a police officer.
Vandals damage Portmahomack Pavilion after breaking in
Glencoe A82 road where the crash happened
One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on A82 near Glencoe
Provost Glynnis Campbell-Sinclair will be doing everything she can to raise money for Inverness Highland Games.
Would you pay £75 for a private lunch with an 'opportunity' to meet the…
A mountain biker in mid air over a jump.
New bike park opens at Cairngorm Mountain Resort
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Bar of gold found as police seize £25,000 cocaine in drugs raids
A sign warning of deer on a foggy day, cars are driving past with headlights on
Covid lockdowns had little impact on deer vehicle collisions
The property is up for sale for the first time since 1997. Image: Savills.
Magnificent £25 million Highland estate with its own castle goes on sale
Samantha Farmer is experimenting with Himalayan balsam plants to use as dye for wool. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
How a Loch Ness invasive species could be used by knitters and gin drinkers