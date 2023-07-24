Man leaps from dock and runs out of courtroom after hearing he’s going to prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man leaps from dock and runs out of courtroom after hearing he’s going to prison

Police officers dashed across Union Street from the main sheriff court building in order to stop Peter John McCallum reaching the street.

By David McPhee
Paul John McCallum leapt from the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court upon hearing he was sentenced to a period of custody. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
A man who was sentenced to a year in prison for assaulting a taxi driver leapt from the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and made a dramatic dash for freedom.

Peter John McCallum, 25, sprinted from the courtroom in the Mercatgate annex building at around 12.20pm today, hotly pursued by a police officer.

The dramatic scenes came as he appeared in the dock and admitted one charge of assaulting the taxi driver and a further charge of providing police with a false name.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin had just delivered her sentence when the 25-year-old jumped out of the dock and ran from the courtroom.

One police officer gave chase, while other officers dashed across Union Street from the main sheriff court building in order to stop McCallum from reaching the street.

McCallum was apprehended one floor down from the courtroom, where he violently struggled with constables and security staff for around five minutes.

‘His solicitor looked pretty shocked’

One solicitor, who was present in court at the time, said: “He’d just been told he had got 12 months in prison and he vaulted out of the dock.

“His solicitor Mhyrin Hill looked pretty shocked as her client sprinted out of the courtroom.”

McCallum, of Hazelbank Gardens, Stirling, had originally appeared in court to be sentenced for an assault on Seaton Road, Aberdeen, in September last year.

The charges state he assaulted a taxi driver by pushing him to the body and restraining him against his car before demanding money from him.

It is understood that after being denied the money by the taxi driver, McCallum proceeded to attack the man by repeatedly punching and kicking him in the head.

He then attempted to rob the man of a quantity of money.

Peter John McCallum gave false name to police

McCallum also admitted a charge that on St Machar Drive, Aberdeen, and at Kittybrewster Police Station he gave police officers a false name and date of birth.

And, as a result, had intended and attempted to pervert the course of justice.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin sentenced McCallum to a prison sentence of 12 months.

It is understood he will now have to be brought back to court to be sentenced on additional charges related to his unsuccessful escape attempt, struggling violently with police officers and criminal damage.

