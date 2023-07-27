Parent representative expected to join Moray’s additional support needs group

A parent representative is expected to be included in discussions on improving the delivery of additional support needs (ASN) in Moray schools.

The move has come after initial meetings of a short term working group established in April to look at the strategic direction of the service.

At the moment, members include councillors from across the political spectrum, teacher representatives and officers including Moray Council head of education Vivienne Cross.

So far the group has agreed to review all ASN packages in place for children.

‘Massive project’

Around 40% of of Moray pupils need additional support with their learning. That equates to around 4,800 children.

And the budget for the service in the current financial year is over £22 million.

Council leader and chairwoman of the working group Kathleen Robertson said reviewing ASN was a “massive project”.

She said: “I think it’s important we hear from parents. They’re one of the main stakeholders in all of this.

“There’s eight secondary schools and more than 40 primaries, so this is going to take time.

“But at least the ball is beginning to roll.

“With the budget problems the council’s facing, it’s essential we get on top of this.”

The local authority needs to make around £20 million of savings over the next two years.

Conservative councillor Bridget Mustard, who suggested the working group be set up, felt “huge regret” that parents were not involved from the start.

£22m ASN budget

She said: “We need to take parents with us.

“It’s a huge positive step that’s being looked at, because schools are crashing under the weight of need.

“But we are making some headway.”

SNP councillor and group member Sonya Warren welcomed the move to asses all pupils receiving ASN.

She said: “Children’s needs can change, although those with severe or complex needs may not.

“Pupils can be assessed in early primary school, and by the time they get to secondary they may not need the same support.”

Independent councillor Derek Ross felt it was crucial to have all interested parties represented on the group.

He said “I think it’s important councillors are kept informed and are part of the process.

“It’s such a large piece of spending from the council budget, and there needs to be accountability.”

The ASN group follows on from one set up to address the cost-of-living crisis.

‘Huge regret’

It was established last autumn and wound up in January.

As well as encouraging uptake of free school meals, grants and benefits, the group recommended establishing a fund to assist community groups running warm spaces pay their heating bills.

The ASN cross party group has met twice, with two further meetings scheduled for October and November.