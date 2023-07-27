Parent representative expected to join Moray’s additional support needs group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parent representative expected to join Moray’s additional support needs group

The move follows meetings of a short-term working group tasked at looking at the strategic direction of the service.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson believes tackling additional support needs in schools is a 'massive project'. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A parent representative is expected to be included in discussions on improving the delivery of additional support needs (ASN) in Moray schools.

At the moment, members include councillors from across the political spectrum, teacher representatives and officers including Moray Council head of education Vivienne Cross.

So far the group has agreed to review all ASN packages in place for children.

‘Massive project’

Around 40% of of Moray pupils need additional support with their learning. That equates to around 4,800 children.

And the budget for the service in the current financial year is over £22 million.

Council leader and chairwoman of the working group Kathleen Robertson said reviewing ASN was a “massive project”.

She said: “I think it’s important we hear from parents. They’re one of the main stakeholders in all of this.

Conservative councillor Bridget Mustard.

“There’s eight secondary schools and more than 40 primaries, so this is going to take time.

“But at least the ball is beginning to roll.

“With the budget problems the council’s facing, it’s essential we get on top of this.”

The local authority needs to make around £20 million of savings over the next two years.

Conservative councillor Bridget Mustard, who suggested the working group be set up, felt “huge regret” that parents were not involved from the start.

£22m ASN budget

She said: “We need to take parents with us.

“It’s a huge positive step that’s being looked at, because schools are crashing under the weight of need.

“But we are making some headway.”

SNP councillor and group member Sonya Warren welcomed the move to asses all pupils receiving ASN.

She said: “Children’s needs can change, although those with severe or complex needs may not.

SNP councillor Sonya Warren. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Pupils can be assessed in early primary school, and by the time they get to secondary they may not need the same support.”

Independent councillor Derek Ross felt it was crucial to have all interested parties represented on the group.

He said “I think it’s important councillors are kept informed and are part of the process.

“It’s such a large piece of spending from the council budget, and there needs to be accountability.”

The ASN group follows on from one set up to address the cost-of-living crisis.

‘Huge regret’

It was established last autumn and wound up in January.

As well as encouraging uptake of free school meals, grants and benefits, the group recommended establishing a fund to assist community groups running warm spaces pay their heating bills.

The ASN cross party group has met twice, with two further meetings scheduled for October and November.

