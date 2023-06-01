Artists could turn Thurso Art Gallery into community-led venture to save it from closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Artists could turn Thurso Art Gallery into community-led venture to save it from closure

High Life Highland announced last month the Thurso Art Gallery was to close in effort to save money but community activists could step in to help.

By Ross Hempseed
The Society of Caithness Artists wants to keep the Thurso Art Gallery open as a community asset. Image: Ian Pearson.
The Society of Caithness Artists wants to keep the Thurso Art Gallery open as a community asset. Image: Ian Pearson.

A group of artists in Caithness has stepped up efforts to save the Thurso Art Gallery from closure.

The Society for Caithness Artists is determined to keep the doors open after High Life Highland (HLH) announced the gallery’s closure in April.

Cost-cutting efforts factored into HLH’s decision but the society, with more than 100 members, argues the gallery helps encourage emerging artistic talent in Caithness.

Following the announcement, a petition was launched by John McCartney, who wanted to keep the gallery open as a community asset.

The petition has since gathered more than 2,000 signatures, with the society also reaching out to local officials for help, including MP Jamie Stone.

The gallery regularly features touring exhibitions showcasing Damien Hirst and Grayson Perry in the past.

Mark Lomax, known for his visually striking tapestry pieces, is currently exhibiting until July 1, but after that the gallery’s future is uncertain.

Ian Pearson, chairman of the Society for Caithness Artists, says HLH will redeploy the two gallery assistants elsewhere, leaving the gallery unmanned.

Hopes for Thurso gallery to be run by community

He said: “The gallery is important because it is an opportunity for up-and-coming artists who don’t have the confidence that established artists have to show their work in a public space.

“It’s a professional gallery and is part of the library, which has a lot of facilities, and you find people wandering into the gallery because it is a great space for visitors.

“Nowadays, there is great importance on mindfulness and relaxation, so taking 10 minutes out of a busy day to go into the gallery and ponder can be helpful.

“It’s something that can’t be measured in numbers, it’s a feel-good factor.”

Mr Pearson intends to pitch an idea to HLH chief executive Steve Walsh, that the gallery can be run by the community.

Ian Pearson (far left) says he was “gobsmacked” at HLH’s decision to close the gallery. Image: Ian Pearson.

Community volunteers could be stationed at the gallery to help keep the gallery and art in Caithness alive.

He added: “Especially since there’s no art gallery in Wick, people in the whole of Caithness will have the benefit of this gallery.

“If we can work with High Life Highland as a community-led gallery space then I think that would be fantastic.”

Mr Pearson says he was “gobsmacked” after the closure was announced noting the charity had completely refurbished the building just a few years prior.

HLH reported that in the year 2022/23, the average footfall for the gallery was nine per day, which factored into the closure.

German tourists from a cruise liner tour the Thurso Art Gallery during a stop off in Caithness. Image: Society of Caithness Artists.

‘Closure can’t be measured in numbers’

Mr Pearson also says while the gallery benefits from touring exhibitions, several pieces could be made available from Inverness Art Gallery for display in Thurso.

He says the vision for a community-led Thurso Art Gallery would be “all-inclusive” with a wide range of artworks and even offer art classes for people eager to learn.

He added: “It’s a chance for people to not have to go down to Inverness or Edinburgh to see great works of art, it’s on your doorstep.”

Mr Pearson says he is optimistic about talks with HLH to find a solution to keep Thurso Art Gallery open.

John West, High Life Highland’s director of Culture and Learning, said: “HLH would be delighted to work with members of the community keen to make use of the exhibition space at Thurso Art Gallery.

“The charity is committed to working with the local community to help to curate the blank canvas space with their own ideas.

“High Life Highland staff are happy to speak with anyone interested in accessing the space.”

