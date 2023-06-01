Artists could turn Thurso Art Gallery into community-led venture to save it from closure

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of artists in Caithness has stepped up efforts to save the Thurso Art Gallery from closure.

The Society for Caithness Artists is determined to keep the doors open after High Life Highland (HLH) announced the gallery’s closure in April.

Cost-cutting efforts factored into HLH’s decision but the society, with more than 100 members, argues the gallery helps encourage emerging artistic talent in Caithness.

Following the announcement, a petition was launched by John McCartney, who wanted to keep the gallery open as a community asset.

The petition has since gathered more than 2,000 signatures, with the society also reaching out to local officials for help, including MP Jamie Stone.

The gallery regularly features touring exhibitions showcasing Damien Hirst and Grayson Perry in the past.

Mark Lomax, known for his visually striking tapestry pieces, is currently exhibiting until July 1, but after that the gallery’s future is uncertain.

Ian Pearson, chairman of the Society for Caithness Artists, says HLH will redeploy the two gallery assistants elsewhere, leaving the gallery unmanned.

Hopes for Thurso gallery to be run by community

He said: “The gallery is important because it is an opportunity for up-and-coming artists who don’t have the confidence that established artists have to show their work in a public space.

“It’s a professional gallery and is part of the library, which has a lot of facilities, and you find people wandering into the gallery because it is a great space for visitors.

“Nowadays, there is great importance on mindfulness and relaxation, so taking 10 minutes out of a busy day to go into the gallery and ponder can be helpful.

“It’s something that can’t be measured in numbers, it’s a feel-good factor.”

Mr Pearson intends to pitch an idea to HLH chief executive Steve Walsh, that the gallery can be run by the community.

Community volunteers could be stationed at the gallery to help keep the gallery and art in Caithness alive.

He added: “Especially since there’s no art gallery in Wick, people in the whole of Caithness will have the benefit of this gallery.

“If we can work with High Life Highland as a community-led gallery space then I think that would be fantastic.”

Mr Pearson says he was “gobsmacked” after the closure was announced noting the charity had completely refurbished the building just a few years prior.

HLH reported that in the year 2022/23, the average footfall for the gallery was nine per day, which factored into the closure.

‘Closure can’t be measured in numbers’

Mr Pearson also says while the gallery benefits from touring exhibitions, several pieces could be made available from Inverness Art Gallery for display in Thurso.

He says the vision for a community-led Thurso Art Gallery would be “all-inclusive” with a wide range of artworks and even offer art classes for people eager to learn.

He added: “It’s a chance for people to not have to go down to Inverness or Edinburgh to see great works of art, it’s on your doorstep.”

Mr Pearson says he is optimistic about talks with HLH to find a solution to keep Thurso Art Gallery open.

John West, High Life Highland’s director of Culture and Learning, said: “HLH would be delighted to work with members of the community keen to make use of the exhibition space at Thurso Art Gallery.

“The charity is committed to working with the local community to help to curate the blank canvas space with their own ideas.

“High Life Highland staff are happy to speak with anyone interested in accessing the space.”