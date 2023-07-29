Gallery: Here are the best pictures from the final day of this year’s Belladrum festival

People rocked out to Travis, Pale Waves and other artists as they enjoyed the final day of the Belladrum festival.

The hotly-anticipated event has attracted thousands of music fans to the Highlands.

This year performers have the crowds a show with electrifying performances from headliners Sigurd and Bastille as well as fan favourites like Sam Ryder, KT Tunstall and Skerryvore.

Fans have been treated to a wide variety of music and performance styles, including acts incorporating increasingly popular traditional Scottish music.

However, all good things must come to an end and this year’s festival will go out with a bang with performances from Travis, Scouting for Girls, Peat & Diesel and Pale Waves.

Festival goers will then have to brave the long walk back to their vehicles with their camping equipment as another successful Belladrum draws to a close.

Our photographer Jason Hedges captured the final day of the Belladrum festival.