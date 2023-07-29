Gallery: Here are the best pictures from the final day of this year’s Belladrum festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Gallery: Here are the best pictures from the final day of this year’s Belladrum festival

The popular Highland music event draws to a close with more than 25,000 fans turning out for the festival.

From L-R Back: Deryck Thomson, Alan Gill. From L-R Front: Hope Lothy and Ara Gill Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed

People rocked out to Travis, Pale Waves and other artists as they enjoyed the final day of the Belladrum festival.

The hotly-anticipated event has attracted thousands of music fans to the Highlands.

This year performers have the crowds a show with electrifying performances from headliners Sigurd and Bastille as well as fan favourites like Sam Ryder, KT Tunstall and Skerryvore.

Fans have been treated to a wide variety of music and performance styles, including acts incorporating increasingly popular traditional Scottish music.

However, all good things must come to an end and this year’s festival will go out with a bang with performances from Travis, Scouting for Girls, Peat & Diesel and Pale Waves.

Festival goers will then have to brave the long walk back to their vehicles with their camping equipment as another successful Belladrum draws to a close.

Our photographer Jason Hedges captured the final day of the Belladrum festival.

The Brass Holes perform Main Stage on day three of the festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The crowd get stuck in at the final night of Belladrum. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Crowds came decked out in their best festival clothing. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Brassholes lit up the Main Stage on night three. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Festival goers revelled in the music. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
People got creative their looks and signage. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Thousands have attended this year’s event. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The crowd went wild when Scouting for Girls took to the stage. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Barney and Wilma Flintstone rock out. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Police officers posed with festival goers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Olivia Dean performs on the main stage. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The up-and-coming singer showcased her talent at the stage. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Music fans made the most of their final night at Belladrum. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Tom McGuire & the Brassholes shredded his guitar on the main stage. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The festival clearly took a toll on Finlay Sanderson and Sarah Powrie from Aberdeenshire. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The crowd dressed up for the final night of Belladrum. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Roy Stride, frontman of Scouting for Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Scouting for Girls performing for the crowd on the final night of Belladrum. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Belladrum was packed for the final night of the festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

