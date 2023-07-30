Gallery: Turriff Show fun through the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

Gallery: Turriff Show fun through the years

We've gone through the archives for fun-filled photographs of the Turriff Show through the decades.

Youngsters posing on a fence with some horses
1987: Gwen Ellwood watches the judging alongside Lena-Ann, Katherine, John and Fiona Mackinnon with their horses.
By Kieran Beattie

The Turriff Show is here again today, so what better reason to look back through our archives for photos from this events in decades gone by?

The family-friendly event has been a highlight of the north-east calendar for generations, and many people hold special memories of it.

We’ve gone through our archives to find pictures of people, and animals, attending the various Turriff Shows in years gone by.

Read on to see these photographs in our gallery.

And if you recognise any familiar faces in this gallery, let us know by emailing us at nostalgia@pressandjournal.co.uk.

Three young dancer girls sitting down.
1979: Dancers Lorna Duthie, Monica Buchan and Kay McKay enjoying the show.
A woman leading her horse.
1988: Horsewoman Jan Pratt, of Backhill of Overhill, Whitecairns, shows off her horse Madam Butterfly for the <a href="https://www.turriffshow.org/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Turriff Show’</a>s discerning judges.
A crowd gathered around some sheep at Turriff show.
1979: Judge Hugh Stewart, from Struthers, Cupar, Fife, ponders before picking the top tup lamb.
A large crowd of people sitting down enjoying the Turriff Show.
1989: The Turriff Show has long been a big family day out, as this packed crowd demonstrates.
An elderly man judging cacti on a table.
1989: It’s a friendly show but there are always one or two prickly customers to deal with, as judge John Williamson, of Aberdeen, discovers on inspecting some of the prize-winning cacti.
Three young men painting a fence.
1988: It’s all about the preparation for, from left, Alan Gaul, Kevin Gray and Duncan Wilson, as they give the stock pens a fresh coat of paint in time for the show.
Three boys caring for a cow.
1982: Teenagers Roy McDonald, of Blelack Farm, Dinnet, David Stephen, of Conglass, Inverurie, and Michael Massie, also of Blelack Farm, prepare a bull calf for judging.
A young girl and a fluffy sheep at Turriff Show
1989: Nine-year-old Garthdee girl Dawn Pirie cuddles up to an angora goat.
Youngsters posing on a fence with some horses.
1987: Gwen Ellwood watches the judging alongside Lena-Ann, Katherine, John and Fiona Mackinnon with their horses.
Two youngsters posing with horses, wearing horse-riding gear at the Turriff Show
1982: Gary Fraser, left, of Aberdeen and Martin Lawson, of the city’s Altens, after their junior open jumping event efforts.

 

