Past Times Gallery: Turriff Show fun through the years

We've gone through the archives for fun-filled photographs of the Turriff Show through the decades.

1987: Gwen Ellwood watches the judging alongside Lena-Ann, Katherine, John and Fiona Mackinnon with their horses.

By Kieran Beattie

The Turriff Show is here again today, so what better reason to look back through our archives for photos from this events in decades gone by?

The family-friendly event has been a highlight of the north-east calendar for generations, and many people hold special memories of it.

We've gone through our archives to find pictures of people, and animals, attending the various Turriff Shows in years gone by.

Read on to see these photographs in our gallery.

And if you recognise any familiar faces in this gallery, let us know by emailing us at nostalgia@pressandjournal.co.uk.

1979: Dancers Lorna Duthie, Monica Buchan and Kay McKay enjoying the show.

1988: Horsewoman Jan Pratt, of Backhill of Overhill, Whitecairns, shows off her horse Madam Butterfly for the Turriff Show's discerning judges.

1979: Judge Hugh Stewart, from Struthers, Cupar, Fife, ponders before picking the top tup lamb.

1989: The Turriff Show has long been a big family day out, as this packed crowd demonstrates.

1989: It's a friendly show but there are always one or two prickly customers to deal with, as judge John Williamson, of Aberdeen, discovers on inspecting some of the prize-winning cacti.

1988: It's all about the preparation for, from left, Alan Gaul, Kevin Gray and Duncan Wilson, as they give the stock pens a fresh coat of paint in time for the show.

1982: Teenagers Roy McDonald, of Blelack Farm, Dinnet, David Stephen, of Conglass, Inverurie, and Michael Massie, also of Blelack Farm, prepare a bull calf for judging.

1989: Nine-year-old Garthdee girl Dawn Pirie cuddles up to an angora goat.

1987: Gwen Ellwood watches the judging alongside Lena-Ann, Katherine, John and Fiona Mackinnon with their horses.

1982: Gary Fraser, left, of Aberdeen and Martin Lawson, of the city's Altens, after their junior open jumping event efforts.