‘I love it already’: Cracking start to Belladrum for 25,000 music fans

There is great excitement as the doors open for Belladrum, the biggest camping festival in Scotland, with 25,000 people expected through the gate.

A huge number of people were so keen to get in they queued from earlier than 7am this morning.

Those who pitched their tents just right got the full volume from the main stage.

There was quite a queue to get in, but once through the entrance, there is plenty space to relax and enjoy what must be the best line-up of any festival in the UK.

The stewards were doing a sterling job to get everybody to the right place.

It really is a friendly and wholesome festival.

Lots of fans in the audience

The Laurettes were not to be missed when they took to the stage at teatime, with West Coast favourites Skerryvore also an early evening treat.

The boys from Tiree play all over the world, and recently missed out at playing on home turf. So, their performance was much anticipated and did not disappoint.

From the stage, Skerryvore said: “It’s great to be back, we had trouble getting here. We thought we might not make it, but we did. ”

Mhairi Maxwell, from Falkirk, was delighted to see them.

She said: “I got all the way to Tiree when we were turned back so it is great to finally see Martin, Daniel and the boys in person.

“We bought our tickets after Tiree was cancelled and I’m delighted to see them.”

Sam Ryder also put on an incredible show for the crowd.

Olivia Fraser, from Elgin, said he was the best act she’d seen.

She added: “He had us all singing along with him, it was absolutely brilliant.”

Activities for all

Music is not the only activity for festival-goers, there is a treat for the eyes, for the ears and for the tummy, everywhere you look.

And, there are also plenty of water taps.

We met George Gray, from Possil, Glasgow, at one, he said: “I’m here with my friends for my birthday, and it is really good so far.”

We also spoke to one group from Inverness who had made the campsite a home from home.

One of the dozen or so crew said: “We plan to have a few cans here and then wander about. We want to see Sigrid, and then we are going to go and see what’s happening at the fun fair.

Clare and Jonathan Bailey, from Thurso, said they could not believe how big the festival was.

She said: “It’s like the best wee town in Scotland has sprung up for three nights.

“Like Brigadoon for music lovers.”

“I love it already. When are next year’s tickets on sale?” she joked.

Visitors from around the world

Thousands of people travelled to the festival site at Belladrum Estate today, waiting hours in the queue outside before they could start enjoying the festivities.

Despite this, visitors from around the world were still able to embrace the spirit of Belladrum.

Rob Ellen, a music promoter from Nairn, said he was looking forward to bringing friends back together for the Trailer Trash Moose Hollow.

He said: “Some of our guests are from Texas, and we have some really strong performers from the States and from the UK, and we are delighted to finally be on stage.

“It’s a real family down here in the Hollow and we’d love as many as possible to come down and enjoy a beer or two.”