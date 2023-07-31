Woman, 34, and newborn baby from Mull airlifted to hospital

A 34-year-old woman has been airlifted to hospital following the birth of her baby on Mull.

Rescue teams were scrambled to the west coast island shortly before 9.50am this morning following reports a woman had gone into labour.

Rescue helicopter 199 from Prestwick was tasked to attend alongside members of Craignure coastguard team and paramedics.

The emergency response was prompted by the arrival of the premature infant.

In light of the remote location, the pair were taken by helicopter to be transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.

It is expected to land in the city at around 1.15pm.