A96 Forres to Alves road closed after two-vehicle crash

The A96 between Forres and Alves is closed after a two-vehicle crash.

The incident happened after 8am on Sunday.

It is not clear if anyone has been injured.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two appliances, from Elgin and Forres, have been sent to the scene to assist.

Traffic Scotland is warning of queues in the area.

A diversion has been put in place.

Stagecoach Bluebird bus services have also been affected.

Services 10 and M96 will divert via the Kinloss and Newton Road end in both directions.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.