Corran Ferry withdrawn from service due to a technical fault

Specialist engineers have been called to investigate issues with the vessel steering.

By Michelle Henderson
'Maid of Glencoul', the Corran ferry running across the Corran Narrows between Nether Lochaber and Ardgour on the other side of the water.
The Maid of Glencoul ferry has been pulled from service due to problems will the vessels steering. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomso

The Corran Ferry has been withdrawn from service due to problems with the vessel’s steering.

Specialist engineers have been called to the Lochaber port to assess a technical fault onboard Maid of Glencoul.

The mechanical issue was reported by the crew on Friday evening.

In a post, published on their Twitter Page, crew members announced the withdrawal of services today.

They wrote: “Due to a technical fault with the steering there will be no service tomorrow until a specialist engineer can evaluate the problem. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

It’s not the first time operators have been forced to withdraw services due to steering complications.

In June, crossings at the Corran Narrows ground to a halt following a mechanical breakdown. 

Operators of the Corran ferry were forced to reduce crossings to foot passengers until the vessel could be reinstated.

It’s unclear how long the Corran Ferr is expected to be out of action.

More as we get it.

