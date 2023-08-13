5,000 Aberdonians brand new bus gates a ‘disaster’ in online poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

5,000 Aberdonians brand new bus gates a ‘disaster’ in online poll

Driving in the city centre is described as 'entering the Crystal Maze'.

By Michelle Henderson
Signs and road markings have been installed on Market Street
The first of three new bus gates has been installed on Market Street. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.

More than 5,000 Aberdonians have voted against plans for new bus gates – branding them a ‘disaster’ for the city.

Work is under way across the Granite City to create a new bus priority route.

The first of three new bus gates have already been installed on Market Street, with gates being installed on Bridge Street and Guild Street.

Officials claim the venture will help reduce travel times and minimise traffic congestion.

However, motorists and locals are not convinced.

In a new poll carried out by Fubar News, more than 5,800 people voted against the plans, which they feel are hindering both citizens and traders.

Interesting result from yesterdays poll.5800 think the bus gates and roadworks are damaging to businesses etc239…

Posted by Fubar News on Sunday, 13 August 2023

The results, accumulated over the last 24 hours showed only 239 people believed the new bus routes would prove to be ‘helpful’.

Aberdeen bus gates are turning into a ‘Crystal Maze’

Market Street became the starting point for the project, masterminded by Aberdeen City Council.

Gates have been instilled between Hadden Street and Union Street, with new signs and road markers installed along the route.

This means that drivers turning onto Market Street from Guild Street will not be able to access Union Street – instead being diverted via Hadden Street.

Once the bus gates are in place all cars – apart from taxis – will be banned from going through them, with £60 fines issued to the rulebreakers.

Signs have been erected on Union Street alerting drivers to the new bus gates.
The Union Street bus gate near the junction with Union Terrace. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Cameras will be used to enforce the new road measures.

Aberdeen City Council officials confirmed fines will not be handed out until all three gates are in place.

Works are expected to be completed over the next two to three weeks.

Evening Express readers have spoken out against the project. 

Motorists have already begun struggling to navigate their way through the city.

Charlie Charlie likened driving in the centre to “entering the Crystal Maze”.

She said: “What exactly is it that the council don’t understand about why people are not going into the city centre? Buses are expensive and unreliable, we don’t all cycle (contrary to what they clearly believe) and driving is like entering the Crystal Maze – please, please start listening.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Both Braemar and Aberdeen mountain rescue teams went to the aid of the hiker on 3081 feet high Mount Keen in Aberdeenshire. Injured hillwalker Aberdeenshire
Five-hour operation to assist injured hillwalker in Aberdeenshire
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. DI Gary Winter reflects on 30 years of policing the north and north-east under Grampian Police and Police Scotland Picture shows; Now-retired Detective Inspector Gary Winter, who worked on the murders of Jessica McGraa, Brian McKandie, Brenda Page, George Murdoch, Alistair Wilson, and Jill Barclay. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Police Scotland/Family handout/Gary Winter Date; Unknown
Banker's deadly doorstep shooting was 'sexed up beyond belief' and Brenda Page 'would still…
Angus is one of the pets available at the Scottish SPCA's Drumoak centre. Image: SSPCA.
Meet Lorenzo, Gaia, Goose and Angus who are looking for their forever homes
A chicken liver parfait choux bun. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson
Fillet steak and black pepper sorbet put to the test at 210 Bistro as…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. DI Gary Winter reflects on 30 years of policing the north and north-east under Grampian Police and Police Scotland Picture shows; Now-retired Detective Inspector Gary Winter, who worked on the murders of Jessica McGraa, Brian McKandie, Brenda Page, George Murdoch, Alistair Wilson, and Jill Barclay. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Police Scotland/Family handout/Gary Winter Date; Unknown
Unsolved murder investigations 'too important' to suffer from budget cuts, warns retiring detective
Evelyn Murray has worked at a food bank in Aberdeen for 30 years. She believes we are finally beginning to talk about money, but there is still a way to go. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen foodbank worker says talking money shouldn't be taboo
Dalmunzie Road
Man taken to hospital as driver issued a fixed penalty following two-vehicle crash in…
Stonehaven rail crash accident site at Carmont.
'We will never forget': Men killed in Stonehaven rail crash remembered on third anniversary
One of the most popular dishes on the tapas menu, haggis bon bons. Image: Lindsay Bruce/DC Thomson
The best of Scottish on offer at The Esslemont for Aberdeen Restaurant Week
Artist impression of the new Aberdeen Market.
'Where's the granite?': Historians call for 'brutal' new Aberdeen Market design to be scrapped
6