5,000 Aberdonians brand new bus gates a ‘disaster’ in online poll

More than 5,000 Aberdonians have voted against plans for new bus gates – branding them a ‘disaster’ for the city.

Work is under way across the Granite City to create a new bus priority route.

The first of three new bus gates have already been installed on Market Street, with gates being installed on Bridge Street and Guild Street.

Officials claim the venture will help reduce travel times and minimise traffic congestion.

However, motorists and locals are not convinced.

In a new poll carried out by Fubar News, more than 5,800 people voted against the plans, which they feel are hindering both citizens and traders.

Interesting result from yesterdays poll.5800 think the bus gates and roadworks are damaging to businesses etc239… Posted by Fubar News on Sunday, 13 August 2023

The results, accumulated over the last 24 hours showed only 239 people believed the new bus routes would prove to be ‘helpful’.

Aberdeen bus gates are turning into a ‘Crystal Maze’

Market Street became the starting point for the project, masterminded by Aberdeen City Council.

Gates have been instilled between Hadden Street and Union Street, with new signs and road markers installed along the route.

This means that drivers turning onto Market Street from Guild Street will not be able to access Union Street – instead being diverted via Hadden Street.

Once the bus gates are in place all cars – apart from taxis – will be banned from going through them, with £60 fines issued to the rulebreakers.

Cameras will be used to enforce the new road measures.

Aberdeen City Council officials confirmed fines will not be handed out until all three gates are in place.

Works are expected to be completed over the next two to three weeks.

Evening Express readers have spoken out against the project.

Motorists have already begun struggling to navigate their way through the city.

Charlie Charlie likened driving in the centre to “entering the Crystal Maze”.

She said: “What exactly is it that the council don’t understand about why people are not going into the city centre? Buses are expensive and unreliable, we don’t all cycle (contrary to what they clearly believe) and driving is like entering the Crystal Maze – please, please start listening.”