Highlands & Islands

Overnight and weekend resurfacing planned for A96 near Nairn

The section of road will also be closed for a full weekend and temporary traffic lights will be in place during the day.

By Lauren Taylor
Amey will have temporary traffic lights in place while resurfacing works are ongoing. Image: Shutterstock.
Amey will have temporary traffic lights in place while resurfacing works are ongoing. Image: Shutterstock.

Overnight resurfacing works on the A96 near Delnies Wood, expected to last 20 days, will start this weekend.

Amey will carry out the resurfacing work along a section of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, west of Nairn.

The work is part of a Â£810,000 project to improve the carriageway.

From Sunday, the highway team will carry out the overnight surfacing improvements between the Whiteness junction and the Nairn campsite.

The stretch of road will be closed from 7.30pm to 6.30am each night, and a convoy system will be in place.

There will also be daytime temporary traffic lights in place from Wednesday, August 23 until Friday, August 25.

Additionally, the road will be completely closed from 7.30pm on Friday, August 25, until 6.30am on Monday, August 28.

The work is expected to take 20 days, depending on the weather, and all traffic management will be removed by 6.30am on Saturday, September 9.

This comes after Amey announced two weeks of resurfacing works will also begin on the A96 in Elgin from Sunday.

The diversion put in place. Image: Amey.

During the closures, a signed diversion will be in place.

Southbound traffic should take the A939 at Nairn before turning right onto the B9101 westbound.

Traffic can then continue on the B9090 through Cawdor and Clephanton to rejoin the A96 at Brackley.

Northbound traffic can take the route in reverse.

Real-time journey information can be obtained by visiting Traffic Scotland online or on Twitter: @TrafficScotland.

Conversation