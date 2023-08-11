Mile-long tailbacks and delays of 20 minutes – when will A96 congestion in Elgin come to an end?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Mile-long tailbacks and delays of 20 minutes – when will A96 congestion in Elgin come to an end?

Amey has announced more work will begin next weekend.

By Lauren Taylor
Ongoing A96 works are causing major delays in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges and David Mackay / DC Thomson.
Ongoing A96 works are causing major delays in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges and David Mackay / DC Thomson.

More works have been planned for the A96 at Elgin, following mile-long tailbacks bringing traffic to a standstill.

Over the last week, huge queues have been forming on the busy trunk road in the town between the Moycroft roundabout and the Travelodge hotel.

The Aberdeen to Inverness road is well-known to be constantly busy with traffic, including commuters, HGVs, and even farming vehicles.

Ongoing pavement and footpath improvements in the town have been blamed for the recent congestion- with frustrated drivers experiencing mile-long tailbacks and 20-minute delays.

Works started on the A96 east of the town centre in March – and were only expected to last six weeks.

But now, Amey, the firm responsible for maintaining the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, has announced more work will begin next weekend.

From Sunday, August 20, the highway team will carry out overnight surfacing improvements between Moycroft Road and Reiket Lane between 7.30pm to 6.30am each night.

While the works are ongoing, lanes will be closed and temporary traffic signals will be put in place.

Traffic cones and temporary signs have been left on the busy main road. Image: David Mackay/DCT Media.

Linkwood Way and Pinefield Parade will also be surfaced, which will mean more overnight closures and diversions.

When will it all end?

According to Amey, the footpath construction is expected to be completed on August 18.

Meanwhile, the resurfacing works will cause late-night disruption for drivers on the A96 for almost two weeks.

The work is programmed to be finished by September 2, however, this is weather dependent.

Have you experienced any delays on the A96 in Elgin over the last week? Let us know in the comments section below

Amey thanks public for their patience during ‘essential works’

The works will improve walking routes, active travel, and the carriageway for the 22,500 drivers who use the route each day.

An Amey spokesman said: “There are currently ongoing improvement works which will see the A96 through Elgin benefit from both active travel and surfacing improvements.

“Footway construction works, the majority of which are located east of the Reiket Lane roundabout, are currently being progressed throughout the site. This is anticipated to continue until Friday, August 18.

Cars on road, with new pavement being built.
Works have begun on widening pavements and creating footpaths. Image: David Mackay/DCT Media.

“Carriageway resurfacing works are scheduled to begin Sunday, August 20 and programmed to be completed by Saturday, September 2. Alongside resurfacing of the A96, East Road, and Reiket Lane roundabout, we will be undertaking additional Linkwood Way and Pinefield Parade carriageway resurfacing on behalf of the local authority.

“Temporary traffic management is necessary whilst works are progressed to ensure the safety of the workforce and road users. We thank the public for their patience while these essential improvement works are carried out.”

Plan ahead using the Traffic Scotland website.

Rebecca Buchan: By dualling the A96 and A9, Humza Yousaf has the power to stop worst nightmares becoming reality

More from Moray

Buckie War memorial, with people standing in front of it.
Restored Buckie War memorial unveiled
Plans approved to breathe new life into former Lossie bar site. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson
Confirmed: Former Lossie bar to be demolished to make way for flats and shops…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aiden McCrea, 20, was caught with ?250,000 of high-purity cocaine Picture shows; Aiden McCrea . N/A. Matthew Donnelly Date; 11/08/2023
Spanish drug gang's Moray 'soldier' jailed after £250,000 of cocaine seized from shed
Janet Morrison, Aileen McCook, Maureen Whyte, Edith Weatherhead and Veronica MacLennan are regulars at Elgin Community Center and are concerned over plans to close the building.
'We've been here 30 years': Devastated Elgin Community Centre users speak of shock at…
Exterior view of Forres Academy.
Repairs to be carried out at Moray school with potentially dangerous concrete ahead of…
RAF Lossiemouth are to appear in a Channel 4 series.
Top Guns: RAF Lossiemouth to feature in Channel 4 series
Cones and signs have been erected along North Street in New Elgin due to a sinkhole.
New Elgin sinkhole caused by collapsed sewer closes road until next week
Moray Unison is balloting school staff on strike action after rejecting a 5% offer.
Threat of Moray school closures if staff vote for strike action
Tailbacks on the A96 near Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Traffic on A96 at a standstill due to mile-long tailbacks
The the Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation travelling the Moray Firth
Four people rescued from the water near Hopeman Beach

Conversation