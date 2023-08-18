Man, 21, charged following car thefts in Orkney

A 21-year-old man has been charged after a spate of car thefts in Orkney.

Earlier this month, police appealed to residents of Kirkwall to ensure their vehicles were secured and that they didn’t leave the keys inside.

It came after three cars were stolen from around within 48 hours.

Police now say a man has been charged with road traffic offences.

He is expected to appear at Kirkwall Sheriff Court at a later date.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences after a number of vehicles were… Posted by Police Scotland Highland & Islands on Friday, 18 August 2023

Inspector David Hall said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance during our inquiries.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to stress the importance of always keeping your vehicle secure.”

Police advice on how to keep your vehicle safe can be found online.