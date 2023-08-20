Crew member dies after fall from cruise ship docked at Invergordon

A man has died after falling from a cruise ship docked at Invergordon.

The incident occurred aboard the Viking Mars, while it was docked at Saltburn pier in the Ross-shire town at around 11am on Friday.

Two ambulances, a helicopter and trauma team were sent to the scene.

The crew member, believed to be in his 40s, was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Viking has now confirmed the man, who has not been named, died from his injuries.

A Viking spokeswoman said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm a crew member passed away following an incident in Scotland on August 18.

“We shared our deepest sympathies with the crew member’s family and are working to ensure they have the support they need during this difficult time.

“Viking’s focus remains on the safety and wellbeing of our crew and guests. Our operations team is working with local authorities to determine how this occurred.”

At the time, police confirmed they had received reports of the man having fallen from the ship at Saltburn Pier.

The police spokeswoman added the Health and Safety Executive had been made aware.