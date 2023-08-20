Allan Hale delighted as Huntly’s unbeaten Highland League start continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Allan Hale delighted as Huntly’s unbeaten Highland League start continues

The Black and Golds defeated Inverurie Locos 3-2 at Harlaw Park to make it 10 points out of 12 in the Highland League.

By Callum Law
Huntly's Michael Dangana, left, tries to get away from Paul Coutts of Inverurie Locos. Pictures by Kami Thomson/DCT Media
Huntly manager Allan Hale was thrilled to continue their unbeaten start in the Breedon Highland League with victory against Inverurie Locos.

The Black and Golds prevailed 3-2 at Harlaw Park to make it 10 points from a possible 12 at the beginning of the campaign.

He said: “It was a really difficult game and I’m pleased to come away with the three points.

“If you’d told me we’d have 10 points from the first four games with the fixtures we’ve had I’d have bitten your hand off.

Huntly manager Allan Hale

“But I think it’s been deserved due to the nature of the performances.

“We’ve been at it and had to show different qualities against really good opposition.

“I’m delighted with the start but it’s only four games and there’s a long way to go.

“We experienced it last season when we didn’t have a good start and then ended the season quite strong, there’s no room for complacency.”

Early openings

Clear chances were hard to come by in the early stages, although Inverurie were disappointed a 12th minute penalty claim for handball against Alex Thoirs, as he tangled with Garry Wood, was turned away by referee Mike Roncone.

In the 33rd minute Huntly had the ball in the net with Brodie Allen’s low delivery from the right forced over the line by the sliding Andy Hunter.

But the goal was chalked off as linesman Shaun Telford ruled the ball had hit Hunter’s hand on its way into the net.

Huntly striker Andy Hunter celebrates his goal which then disallowed

Two minutes later Locos goalkeeper Andy Reid made a superb save at point-blank range to repel Robbie Foster’s volley from Thoirs’ right-wing cross.

Shortly after only an excellent slide tackle from Jamie Michie prevented Ryan Sewell going clean through on goal.

Inverurie threatened on 40 minutes with Hobday making a great block to thwart Logan Johnstone’s header from a Paul Coutts free-kick on the left.

Hunter breaks deadlock

Four minutes into the second half Hunter was threatening again with his strike from 25 yards hitting the inside of the left post.

However, the former Locos striker wasn’t to be denied and on 55 minutes he gave Huntly the lead.

Sewell whipped in a free-kick from the right which was knocked down by Ross Still at the back post and Hunter was on hand to ram the loose ball into the net from close range.

Five minutes later Hunter was on target again as Huntly doubled their advantage. Sewell curled a free-kick in from the left and Hunter glanced a header home from six yards.

Huntly’s Robbie Foster, right, tries to get past Inverurie’s Jamie Michie

On Hunter’s display, Hale added: “Andy was brilliant, it was a really strong individual performance which we’re delighted with.”

In the 70th minute Reid made an excellent stop to deny Foster and three minutes later Inverurie were grateful for it as they pulled a goal back.

Johnstone’s long throw-in came back out to him on the right and he crossed to the back post for Glen Donald to head home.

On 87 minutes it was 3-1 when Michael Dangana’s delivery from the left was finished by Brodie Allen from 12 yards.

Two minutes into injury time Locos struck again with sub Callum Duncan finishing off Nathan Meres’ cutback, but it was too little too late.

Buck stops with Low

Inverurie have no points from their first four league fixtures.

Manager Andy Low said: “I’ve no complaints with the result, I’ve obviously got complaints from the performance.

“Again it wasn’t good enough and so far away from a team I’d like to identify myself with as a coach.

“We need to keep working hard, get the confidence levels up, try to find that consistency and a spark in the final third.

“There are good players there, we know we need more attacking threat and the buck stops with me.

Jonny Smith of Inverurie, right, gathers the ball out of the net after Callum Duncan scored their second goal against Huntly

“I’ll take full responsibility, hopefully the club give us the opportunity to do that (improve things) because I know this start hasn’t been acceptable.

“I wouldn’t say I’m concerned that I won’t get the opportunity – but I know the reality of football.

“The bucks stops with me, I back myself all day long as a coach, but this club deserves so much better than what we’re seeing at the moment.

“I hope I can do that, but I’ll also understand if they (the club) don’t think it’s good enough.”

Teams

Inverurie Locos (4-2-3-1) – A Reid 7, Michie 5 (B Smith 81), Donald 5, Johnstone 6, Mitchell 6; Dingwall 6, Coutts 6 (J Smith 63); S Robertson 5 (Meres 46), L Robertson 5 (C Duncan 63), Anderson 6 (Yunus 63); Wood 6.
Subs not used – T Reid, Buchan, Halliday, Ellis.
Huntly (4-2-3-1) – Hobday 7, Thoirs 7 (Connelly 78), Heslop 8 (Dalling 78), Clark 8, Booth 8; Sewell 8, Still 8; Crosbie 5 (Allen 26), Dangana 8, Foster 8 (Murray 89); Hunter 8.
Subs not used – Grant, Gauld, Charlesworth, Nyembwe, Morrison.
Referee – Mike Roncone 6.
Man of the match – Andy Hunter.

