Allan Hale delighted as Huntly’s unbeaten Highland League start continues

Huntly manager Allan Hale was thrilled to continue their unbeaten start in the Breedon Highland League with victory against Inverurie Locos.

The Black and Golds prevailed 3-2 at Harlaw Park to make it 10 points from a possible 12 at the beginning of the campaign.

He said: “It was a really difficult game and I’m pleased to come away with the three points.

“If you’d told me we’d have 10 points from the first four games with the fixtures we’ve had I’d have bitten your hand off.

“But I think it’s been deserved due to the nature of the performances.

“We’ve been at it and had to show different qualities against really good opposition.

“I’m delighted with the start but it’s only four games and there’s a long way to go.

“We experienced it last season when we didn’t have a good start and then ended the season quite strong, there’s no room for complacency.”

Early openings

Clear chances were hard to come by in the early stages, although Inverurie were disappointed a 12th minute penalty claim for handball against Alex Thoirs, as he tangled with Garry Wood, was turned away by referee Mike Roncone.

In the 33rd minute Huntly had the ball in the net with Brodie Allen’s low delivery from the right forced over the line by the sliding Andy Hunter.

But the goal was chalked off as linesman Shaun Telford ruled the ball had hit Hunter’s hand on its way into the net.

Two minutes later Locos goalkeeper Andy Reid made a superb save at point-blank range to repel Robbie Foster’s volley from Thoirs’ right-wing cross.

Shortly after only an excellent slide tackle from Jamie Michie prevented Ryan Sewell going clean through on goal.

Inverurie threatened on 40 minutes with Hobday making a great block to thwart Logan Johnstone’s header from a Paul Coutts free-kick on the left.

Hunter breaks deadlock

Four minutes into the second half Hunter was threatening again with his strike from 25 yards hitting the inside of the left post.

However, the former Locos striker wasn’t to be denied and on 55 minutes he gave Huntly the lead.

Sewell whipped in a free-kick from the right which was knocked down by Ross Still at the back post and Hunter was on hand to ram the loose ball into the net from close range.

Five minutes later Hunter was on target again as Huntly doubled their advantage. Sewell curled a free-kick in from the left and Hunter glanced a header home from six yards.

On Hunter’s display, Hale added: “Andy was brilliant, it was a really strong individual performance which we’re delighted with.”

In the 70th minute Reid made an excellent stop to deny Foster and three minutes later Inverurie were grateful for it as they pulled a goal back.

Johnstone’s long throw-in came back out to him on the right and he crossed to the back post for Glen Donald to head home.

On 87 minutes it was 3-1 when Michael Dangana’s delivery from the left was finished by Brodie Allen from 12 yards.

Two minutes into injury time Locos struck again with sub Callum Duncan finishing off Nathan Meres’ cutback, but it was too little too late.

Buck stops with Low

Inverurie have no points from their first four league fixtures.

Manager Andy Low said: “I’ve no complaints with the result, I’ve obviously got complaints from the performance.

“Again it wasn’t good enough and so far away from a team I’d like to identify myself with as a coach.

“We need to keep working hard, get the confidence levels up, try to find that consistency and a spark in the final third.

“There are good players there, we know we need more attacking threat and the buck stops with me.

“I’ll take full responsibility, hopefully the club give us the opportunity to do that (improve things) because I know this start hasn’t been acceptable.

“I wouldn’t say I’m concerned that I won’t get the opportunity – but I know the reality of football.

“The bucks stops with me, I back myself all day long as a coach, but this club deserves so much better than what we’re seeing at the moment.

“I hope I can do that, but I’ll also understand if they (the club) don’t think it’s good enough.”

Teams

Inverurie Locos (4-2-3-1) – A Reid 7, Michie 5 (B Smith 81), Donald 5, Johnstone 6, Mitchell 6; Dingwall 6, Coutts 6 (J Smith 63); S Robertson 5 (Meres 46), L Robertson 5 (C Duncan 63), Anderson 6 (Yunus 63); Wood 6.

Subs not used – T Reid, Buchan, Halliday, Ellis.

Huntly (4-2-3-1) – Hobday 7, Thoirs 7 (Connelly 78), Heslop 8 (Dalling 78), Clark 8, Booth 8; Sewell 8, Still 8; Crosbie 5 (Allen 26), Dangana 8, Foster 8 (Murray 89); Hunter 8.

Subs not used – Grant, Gauld, Charlesworth, Nyembwe, Morrison.

Referee – Mike Roncone 6.

Man of the match – Andy Hunter.