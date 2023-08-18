Man airlifted to hospital after falling from cruise ship docked at Invergordon

A man has been airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after falling from a cruise ship which was docked at Invergordon.

The incident occurred aboard the Viking Mars, which stopped at Saltburn pier in the Ross-shire town.

A man, believed to be in his 40s fell from the luxury cruise ship on Friday morning, with emergency services quickly dispatched to the scene.

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, a trauma team and an air ambulance to the scene.

Following the incident, the man, his condition is as yet unknown, was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A Viking spokeswoman said: Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with our crew member and his family. We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need at this time.

“The individual was injured while our vessel was docked near Invergordon, Scotland. He was transported by first responders to an area hospital.

“No other crew members or guests were involved in this incident. Our operations team is working with local officials to determine how this occurred.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11am on Friday, August 18 police received a report of a man having fallen from a ship at Saltburn Pier in Invergordon.

â€œEmergency services attended and the man was taken by helimed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

â€œThe Health and Safety Executive has been made aware.”