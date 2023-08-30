Questions as Orkney library costs soar to four times the original budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Questions as Orkney library costs soar to four times the original budget

Council initially budgeted £122,000 for the works - they're now estimated to cost over four times that, at £506,000.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney library
A councillor has asked what would happen in the worst-case scenario at the archives.

The cost of work at Orkney Library & Archive has been questioned after they rose to more than four times their original budget.

Efforts to improve heating by installing new LED light fittings and insulation started with a budget of £122,000 but are expected to rise to just over four times that, at £506,000.

The costs were featured in a report given to Orkney Islands Council‘s Asset Management sub-committee.

The report states that the original scope of the works has increased, with more work needed to increase the air tightness and thermal efficiency of the Kirkwall building.

The report also says the bulk of the cost increases have come from an increase in materials price.

New LED fittings are specifically pointed to as having increased costs around the project.

The work being undertaken will mean a renewable heat source can replace aging oil-fired boilers.

Work began in August last year and is said to be proceeding well.

However, these works have meant an allocated budget of £172,000 will fall significantly short of a new estimate of £506,000.

This caused councillor Steven Heddle some concern.

He pointed out that the £172,000 budget was already a revised budget of £122,000 for the project.

“It seems excessive”, he said, “three times the cost of the revised budget and four times the cost of the original budget.

“My question is: how did we get here?

“How’s it so much more expensive?

‘Not happy reading’

“What was the process that allowed us to spend this much? Has it gone through the committees?”

Answering his question was the council’s head of property, asset management, and facilities Kenny Macpherson.

Mr Macpherson agreed that “it doesn’t make for happy reading”.

He explained that the tender had come back “much further in excess of the expected budget”.

However, in terms of the specifics of the decision-making process, he would have to look into it, he said.

Councillor Heddle then asked if the asset management sub-committee could be briefed when answers did come to light.

He asked for there to be “a reminder” of what delegated exceptions there are for this kind of project.

He also asked for it to be clarified at which point they should come back to the committee level.

The details of the project state that lights inset into the library‘s roof will be replaced with LED fittings.

There will also be a new plasterboard ceiling which will have insulation installed in it. It’s estimated that this work will be completed in November.

These details were included in a report updating the sub-committee on improvements being carried out at council-owned buildings within the financial year up to the end of June.

Conversation