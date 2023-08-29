Air traffic control latest: What’s the situation at Aberdeen and Inverness today?

Thousands of passengers from Aberdeen and Inverness airports have been affected by yesterday’s air traffic control failure.

Although the problem was fixed yesterday, disruption continues to be felt across the country as airlines and airports try to return to normal.

With planes and crews out of position experts have warned it could be days before the full effects of the problem are resolved.

What is latest situation at Aberdeen and Inverness today?

Passengers are continuing to be advised to check with their airlines before travelling to airports today.

British Airways has warned some flights may no longer be operating amidst “significant” cancellations and delays.

Meanwhile, Easyjet and Loganair have also cancelled some flights today with both encouraging passengers to check the status of their journey before setting off.

The technical issue affecting air traffic control services provided by NATS has now been identified and resolved. NATS is working to ensure a return to normal operations across the UK. Please continue to check with individual airlines for the latest flight updates. Thank you. — Aberdeen Airport ✈️ (@ABZ_Airport) August 28, 2023

This morning most flights at Aberdeen and Inverness have been returning to normal after yesterday’s air traffic control failure.

However, some flights are still being affected by the continuing problems.

Aberdeen

6.40am Loganair LM061 to Birmingham – delayed to 8am

All British Airways and Easyjet flights are currently running to schedule.

Inverness

7am British Airways BA1467 to Heathrow – delayed

1pm Easyjet EZY246 to Bristol – cancelled

1.10pm Loganair LM664 from Dublin – delayed

What should you do if your flight was cancelled in air traffic control failure?

Most of today’s disruption will be felt by passengers at Aberdeen and Inverness affected by yesterday’s air traffic control failure trying to rebook onto new planes.

With capacity limited on aircraft due to the time of year, it is first-come first-served for those attempting to board a later flight.

Some passengers may also be put on standby for connections in the hope that some choose not to travel with most flights today usually overbooked.

British Airways says any passenger due to travel either yesterday or today can choose to have their flight transferred to a different day.

The airline also has extra staff in its call centres today to offer assistance.

Refunds are being offered to Easyjet passengers alongside the option to transfer flights.

Loganair is also offering passengers the opportunity to change their flight to later in the week with the airlines helpline 0344 800 2855 open until 6pm today.