Air traffic control latest: What’s the situation at Aberdeen and Inverness today?

Disruption is continuing to be felts across the country after yesterday's air traffic control failure.

By David Mackay
Screengrab of Flightradar looking at flights over London.
Congestion at London airports is expected to cause most disruption to Aberdeen and Inverness passengers. Image: Flightradar

Thousands of passengers from Aberdeen and Inverness airports have been affected by yesterday’s air traffic control failure.

Although the problem was fixed yesterday, disruption continues to be felt across the country as airlines and airports try to return to normal.

With planes and crews out of position experts have warned it could be days before the full effects of the problem are resolved.

What is latest situation at Aberdeen and Inverness today?

Passengers are continuing to be advised to check with their airlines before travelling to airports today.

British Airways has warned some flights may no longer be operating amidst “significant” cancellations and delays.

Meanwhile, Easyjet and Loganair have also cancelled some flights today with both encouraging passengers to check the status of their journey before setting off.

This morning most flights at Aberdeen and Inverness have been returning to normal after yesterday’s air traffic control failure.

However, some flights are still being affected by the continuing problems.

Aberdeen

Inverness

  • 7am British Airways BA1467 to Heathrow – delayed
  • 1pm Easyjet EZY246 to Bristol – cancelled
  • 1.10pm Loganair LM664 from Dublin – delayed

What should you do if your flight was cancelled in air traffic control failure?

Most of today’s disruption will be felt by passengers at Aberdeen and Inverness affected by yesterday’s air traffic control failure trying to rebook onto new planes.

With capacity limited on aircraft due to the time of year, it is first-come first-served for those attempting to board a later flight.

Some passengers may also be put on standby for connections in the hope that some choose not to travel with most flights today usually overbooked.

Passengers at Inverness airport queuing at British Airways desk
Passengers at Inverness Airport wait for news yesterday. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson

British Airways says any passenger due to travel either yesterday or today can choose to have their flight transferred to a different day. 

The airline also has extra staff in its call centres today to offer assistance.

Refunds are being offered to Easyjet passengers alongside the option to transfer flights.

Loganair is also offering passengers the opportunity to change their flight to later in the week with the airlines helpline 0344 800 2855 open until 6pm today.

‘I need to attend my dad’s funeral’: Aberdeen and Inverness passengers ‘saddened’ by UK-wide flight delays

