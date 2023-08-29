‘Quiet pandemic’ warning as alcohol deaths hit rural and island communities hard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Quiet pandemic’ warning as alcohol deaths hit rural and island communities hard

Alarm raised over drink-deaths across the Highlands, islands and Aberdeen as national figures hit worse level in 14 years.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Scotland's alcohol deaths have increased again. Image: Kris Miller.
Scotland's alcohol deaths have increased again. Image: Kris Miller.

Scotland’s rural areas need “vital” support to tackle alcohol disease and illness after another rise in deaths, a liver specialist warns today.

The worrying trend could be part of a “quiet pandemic”, particularly in island communities, it was also warned.

The new annual findings show:

  • The Western Isles recorded 16 deaths, the highest total there in nearly a decade.
  • A total of 66 Scots died in the Highlands, the highest tally for 12 years.
  • Aberdeen recorded its second highest ever number of alcohol deaths at 49.
  • Deaths have also increased in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Shetland.

‘Unique cultural drinking context’

Liver specialist Dr Alastair MacGilchrist, of the Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems, sounded the alarm as national figures showed deaths linked to drink were at their highest level in 14 years.

“Individuals living in rural areas have a unique social and cultural drinking context and experience major barriers in accessing support,” he told the P&J.

“We are deeply saddened to see the increase in deaths in remote rural areas.

“Remote and rural areas must be specifically considered in any future alcohol strategies – with particular consideration given to funding of rural services and reducing the stigma associated with accessing support and treatment.”

National total worse in 14 years

Across Scotland, 1,276 lives were lost in 2022 as a result of the growing crisis with fatalities hitting their highest level in 14 years.

But the new figures, released by National Records of Scotland, indicated a stark problem is emerging in much of the north and north-east.

A total of 16 residents in the Western Isles died due to alcohol in 2022.

Justina Murray, from Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs, said little progress is being made in the Highlands and Western Isles.

“In remote and rural areas, there are particular challenges for people who are concerned about their own drinking to be able to access the treatment and support that they need.

“It is vital that our response to Scotland’s alcohol emergency recognises that no matter where you live, you should have the same access to good quality treatment and support options.”

Scale of crisis

The new statistics released today show more than 22 people in every 100,000 died as a result of alcohol last year across Scotland.

People living in the country’s most deprived areas were 4.3 times more likely to die compared to those in the most affluent postcodes.

When adjusting for age, the Western Isles was one of four council areas north of the border above the national average.

From 2018 to 2022, the Outer Hebrides had an average of 30 deaths per every 100,000 residents, indicating the scale of the crisis on the islands.

SNP MP Angus MacNeil
Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil.

Local MP Angus MacNeil said: “Unless economic circumstances change markedly in the islands to reduce risk factors, then awareness of the dangers to health from alcohol has to be clearly communicated.

“There is much work going on behind the scenes to address drug and alcohol issues in my constituency – through efforts such as the Outer Hebrides Drug and Alcohol Partnership.”

Western Isles Labour candidate Torcuil Crichton said alcohol problems are on a scale with drugs.

“Despite the professional and voluntary efforts to tackle alcoholism the illness remains a persistent problem in the islands and I suspect that behind the figures there is a quiet pandemic of alcoholism amongst women which isn’t reported but should be addressed,” he said.

“This is a public health emergency on the same scale as Scotland’s drug death crisis, and both are the legacy of the SNP’s shameful cuts to drug and alcohol partnerships.”

The SNP’s minimum unit pricing policy, which was introduced in 2018 to tackle alcohol abuse, came under scrutiny as the latest figures emerged.

Scottish Government drugs policy minister Elena Whitham
SNP drugs minister Elena Whitham.

But the Scottish Government’s drugs minister Elena Whitham defended the policy, insisting it has “saved hundreds of lives”.

Responding to the statistics, she said: “Every life lost is a tragedy and my sympathy goes to all those affected by the loss of a loved one through alcohol.

“While we will need to better understand the reasons for this increase in deaths, I will do all I can to reduce alcohol-related harm.”