First chance for look around Aberdeen’s new £420 million South Harbour

The Port of Aberdeen is throwing open its doors to welcome visitors to its new £420 million harbour.

An open day is taking place next month, giving the public the chance to learn more about the South Harbour expansion project and what it means for Aberdeen.

The free ticketed event will not only showcase the UK’s largest maritime infrastructure project, but will also feature interactive exhibits.

Local food and drink will also be on offer at Dunnottar Quay.

What to expect?

Visitors can expect a port tour which will give them the opportunity to learn more about the project and see some of the vessels now using it.

Members of the public will also have the opportunity to visit a diverse range of exhibitions from organisations working in or related to the port.

Already, scores of cruise ships have made use of the port – bringing an influx of visitors to the north-east and boosting the local economy.

There will be a children’s area fully-equipped with face painting, a glitter bar, and maritime-themed crafts.

Tickets are free and parking will be available onsite. Shuttle busses will also be available from the entrance of South Harbour to Dunnottar Quay.

The public open day will take place from 10am until 4pm on Sunday, September 24.

Princess Royal to open harbour

The open day is being held just two days after South Harbour is officially opened by Princess Anne.

The Princess Royal will unveil a specially designed accropode to commemorate the opening.

More than 9,000 concrete accropodes have been laid to subdue waves and create a calm harbour for ships to dock at.

Further information on the public open day can be found here.