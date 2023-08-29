First chance for look around Aberdeen’s new £420 million South Harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First chance for look around Aberdeen’s new £420 million South Harbour

The public will get their first look around Aberdeen South Harbour during an open day next month.

By Shanay Taylor
Aberdeen South Harbour.
Aberdeen South Harbour to open to public Image: Port of Aberdeen.

The Port of Aberdeen is throwing open its doors to welcome visitors to its new £420 million harbour.

An open day is taking place next month, giving the public the chance to learn more about the South Harbour expansion project and what it means for Aberdeen.

The free ticketed event will not only showcase the UK’s largest maritime infrastructure project, but will also feature interactive exhibits.

Local food and drink will also be on offer at Dunnottar Quay.

What to expect?

Visitors can expect a port tour which will give them the opportunity to learn more about the project and see some of the vessels now using it.

Members of the public will also have the opportunity to visit a diverse range of exhibitions from organisations working in or related to the port.

Already, scores of cruise ships have made use of the port – bringing an influx of visitors to the north-east and boosting the local economy.

There will be a children’s area fully-equipped with face painting, a glitter bar, and maritime-themed crafts.

AIDAaura was the first cruise to have docked in Aberdeen South Harbour. Image: Newsline.

Tickets are free and parking will be available onsite. Shuttle busses will also be available from the entrance of South Harbour to Dunnottar Quay.

The public open day will take place from 10am until 4pm on Sunday, September 24.

Princess Royal to open harbour

Princess Anne at the opening of the Aberdeen Fish Market in 1982. Image: Port of Aberdeen.

The open day is being held just two days after South Harbour is officially opened by Princess Anne.

The Princess Royal will unveil a specially designed accropode to commemorate the opening.

More than 9,000 concrete accropodes have been laid to subdue waves and create a calm harbour for ships to dock at.

Further information on the public open day can be found here.

Conversation