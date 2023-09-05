Hunt on for new A9 contractor to dual Moy-Tomatin link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Hunt on for new A9 contractor to dual Moy-Tomatin link

Exclusive: Work to appoint a firm begins on same day Humza Yousaf sets out his government plans for the year.

By Andy Philip
Humza Yousaf sets out his first programme for government today. Image: PA.
Humza Yousaf sets out his first programme for government today. Image: PA.

The hunt for a new contractor to dual a six-mile stretch of the A9 is expected to move up a gear today, while campaigners brace for more details of the long-overdue project.

The P&J understands the process is now under way on the Moy-Tomatin stretch, which was delayed earlier this year because only one tender had been lodged at too high a price.

Details of the dualling plan are expected to come on the day Humza Yousaf sets out his plans for government in Holyrood.

Campaigners and MSPs want nothing short of a guarantee about the overdue scheme to dual the full route between Perth and Inverness, as promised in 2011 by Alex Salmond.

Petitioner Laura Hansler, who is leading a campaign through the Scottish Parliament, said: “We’re expecting details and timings for the whole route, as promised. We can’t keep getting excuses.”

A9 dualling map showing the northern Tomatin-Moy link among others. Image: Supplied.

Mr Yousaf has previously stuck to the line that timings for each section of the incomplete route will follow in autumn.

That is still expected to be the case when he stands up before MSPs in Holyrood today.

SNP backbencher Fergus Ewing is among those who will want his party to live up to its promises.

Tomatin-Moy second attempt

The Tomatin-Moy stretch of the A9 was supposed to be under way already but the bid to dual it was rejected in February.

At the same time, the Scottish Government admitted the 2025 target for the entire 80-mile road was no longer achievable.

Memorably, Mr Ewing had said he’d “eat his hat” if the government completed it in that time.

Fergus Ewing said he’d eat his hat if the road was built on time.

The first attempt at finding a contractor started in February 2021 in a scheme worth £115 million.

In June, a group of civil engineers said the way the government approaches contracts needs a total overhaul.

Petition passes 4,100

A petition to dual the road as promised has achieved more than 4,100 signatures at the Scottish Parliament.

The demands include suggestions for a national memorial to people who died on the route.

The Tomatin-Moy section is not dual carriageway. Image: DC Thomson.

Former first minister Alex Salmond had promised in 2011 to do the A9 job by 2025.

Meanwhile, the long-standing promise to dual the A96 in full between Inverness and Aberdeen has still not been met.

The SNP Government are reviewing the plan which supporters fear will be ditched to save cash.

Some parts of the road are still expected to be upgraded.

The Green party, in government with the SNP, are opposed to the original policy of full dualling.

More from Highlands & Islands

Humza Yousaf sets out his first programme for government today. Image: PA.
Raddery House: From residential school to community respite care centre
Overturned lorry on A9
Delays on A9 due to overturned lorry at Skiach junction
Humza Yousaf sets out his first programme for government today. Image: PA.
Crew members rescued after vessel runs aground near Isle of Mull
Keren Cafferty an Oban baker has been delighted with the reaction to her Oban-themed cake.
Baker creates stunning cake featuring spectacular Oban sunset scene
Moray bouncer Sam Beaven, with motorcyclists at Thunder in the Glens.
Moray bouncer and biker to be honoured with motorcycle funeral escort
Humza Yousaf sets out his first programme for government today. Image: PA.
Mountain cops stranded on Skye peak sparks 12-hour rescue
Humza Yousaf sets out his first programme for government today. Image: PA.
Here's the how and the why of the Wine Guy on Skye
Humza Yousaf sets out his first programme for government today. Image: PA.
Shetland Islands Council to discuss ‘advanced’ tunnel plan with UK Government
Humza Yousaf sets out his first programme for government today. Image: PA.
Weekend court roll – a swindling granny and a coleslaw meltdown
Humza Yousaf sets out his first programme for government today. Image: PA.
Gallery: Hairy Highland cows steal the the show at Carve Carrbridge

Conversation