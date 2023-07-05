A96 dualling review costs taxpayers £3.8 million so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

A96 dualling review costs taxpayers £3.8 million so far

A review of the scheme was ordered after the SNP entered into a co-operation agreement with the Scottish Greens.

The SNP promised to dual the route more than a decade ago. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
The SNP promised to dual the route more than a decade ago. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Adele Merson
By Adele Merson

The long-awaited review of the A96 route between Aberdeen and Inverness has cost taxpayers more than £3.8 million so far, the Press and Journal can reveal.

The SNP promised over a decade ago to fully dual the trunk road by 2030.

The overdue pledge was thrown into doubt when the party entered a power-sharing deal with the Greens in summer 2021.

A review of the dualling project was ordered, including a climate assessment.

New figures released under freedom of information laws show the A96 corridor review cost precisely £3,825,341.67 as of June 1.

Yet some commentators wonder if the road will ever be dualled as promised.

Neil Greig, policy and research director at road safety charity IAM Roadsmart, told the Press and Journal he has always supported the scheme but “never felt that it’s ever going to happen”.

Traffic passing through Keith on the A96. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

He said the focus has been on the A9 between Inverness and Perth, which is also long overdue for improvements as promised by the Scottish Government.

“I’ve never felt the A96 had ever been developed to that same level in terms of plans and so on,” he said.

Mr Greig continued: “We’re not going to get dualling all the way from Aberdeen to Inverness. I don’t see that in my lifetime.”

A9 dualling bill

The Tories described the cost of the review as a “jaw-dropping sum of money” and said it is “scandalous” that almost £4m has been spent to date.

Government roads agency Transport Scotland defended the cost as “not unreasonable” given the “length and complexity” of the corridor.

The Green party has long been opposed to the expansion of either the A96 or the A9 connecting Inverness with Aberdeen and Perth.

The party’s North East MSP Maggie Chapman instead called for average speed cameras to be installed on the route.

She said: “By putting them along the A96 we can cut speeds and save lives.

“Lifesaving changes like this could be delivered very quickly, and for a tiny fraction of the cost of dualling. They would also have a greater and longer lasting impact than the irresponsible obsession the Tories have with dualling.

Green MSP Maggie Chapman does not want the road to be fully dualled. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

“We must also consider the environmental impact of our roads, and not just pave the way for more traffic congestion and pollution.”

Tory MSP Liam Kerr, who also represents the North East region, said: “This is a jaw-dropping sum of money for a politically driven review aimed at solely pleasing the SNP’s Green coalition partners and their anti-motorist agenda.

“It’s scandalous that almost £4 million of taxpayers’ cash has gone towards this questionnaire and climate compatibility test more than a decade on from when the SNP promised to dual the A96 in full.”

Ranald Robertson, director of Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership, told MPs on Monday there is “uncertainty” around the A96 dualling review.

Addressing the Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster, he said: “We have had some engagement but even with that engagement it’s not very clear where that one’s going.”

Asked if he thinks the route will be fully dualled, he confirmed he did.

He added: “My sense is people are still very supportive of it as an intervention.

“I don’t think 2030 will be achievable.”

‘Not unreasonable’

The £3.8m bill includes the cost of undertaking a public consultation exercise, which attacted 4,687 responses.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said it is “committed to improving the A96” with the current plan being to fully dual the route.

The outcomes of the “evidence-based” review are expected to be ready for further consultation later this summer.

Busy traffic on the A96 at the Balloch junction. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The spokesman said: “The total spent to date on the A96 Corridor Review reflects the extensive appraisal and assessment work that is required to appropriately inform this review and includes consideration of the large number of responses received through the initial consultation exercise and intensive sifting process to determine the initial options for further appraisal.

He added: “This expenditure is not unreasonable given the length and complexity of the corridor subject to the review and the extent of the work being carried out to complete it.

“The Scottish Government is also committed to dualling the Inverness to Nairn section including the Nairn bypass and we continue to progress the preparation stages of the scheme with a view to completing the statutory process for that as soon as possible.”

More from Press and Journal

The SNP promised to dual the route more than a decade ago. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Stagecoach cancels dozens of Aberdeen bus services due to driver shortage
The SNP promised to dual the route more than a decade ago. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Vicki Butler-Henderson: Formula 1 can learn a thing or two from Wimbledon
The SNP promised to dual the route more than a decade ago. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Nespresso kiosk in Aberdeen's Union Square forced to close due to antisocial youths
The SNP promised to dual the route more than a decade ago. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
NHS at 75: Hope and uncertainty in Aberdeen ahead of National Health Service launch…
The SNP promised to dual the route more than a decade ago. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Andy Low pleased with summer additions as Liam Morrison joins Inverurie Locos
The SNP promised to dual the route more than a decade ago. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Take a look inside Shetland fishing crew's 30% bigger boat
The SNP promised to dual the route more than a decade ago. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Man threatened to stab shop worker less than 24 hours after release from custody
Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.
Liz Cameron: Our food and drink firms face too many policy roadblocks
The SNP promised to dual the route more than a decade ago. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Scottish Golf Tourism Week: The Press and Journal brings major industry conference to Inverness
The SNP promised to dual the route more than a decade ago. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Colin Farquhar: An even keel is fundamental to getting oil and gas transition right