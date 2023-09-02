A9 Dualling: Finish the job as ‘memorial’ to road crash victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

A9 Dualling: Finish the job as ‘memorial’ to road crash victims

Public reaction to calls for a national or roadside monument as campaigners meet government for talks.

By Andy Philip
A national memorial was suggested as part of the dualling campaign. Image: DC Thomson.

Fed-up road users are having their say on what should take priority as patience runs out at the massive delays to deliver the promised A9 dual carriageway.

The campaign to dual the route from Inverness to Perth includes a call to set up a memorial to all those who have died on the road.

A public consultation on the proposals is receiving mixed views – and most think the SNP should just get on with it and finish the job, if they want a fitting memorial.

“The only one that will mark the cost of lives to date is to get the A9 fully dualled as quickly as possible,” wrote one respondent, in line with many more.

“Please just spend the money fixing the road,” one person demanded. “Then names will not need to be added to a memorial.”

Another respondent wrote: “The memorial will be the total dualling and safety features in place.”

The best legacy would be to make the road safe.

– A9 petition response.

A common theme is to let families who lost loved ones in road collisions answer any question about a national memorial.

Some people on the parliament’s consultation site also suggested any national memorial should be to all victims of any road crash.

A9 petition gathers pace

Dozens of responses are now with the Scottish Parliament, where the main petition had been signed by more than 4,100 people as of Friday.

Petitioner Laura Hansler, from Kincraig near Aviemore, admits the national memorial idea would be effective even if the concept forces government ministers to think about the real people killed in crashes on the road.

“When you think of the number of names it makes it real,” she says.

“Thinking of the people who died means ministers can’t just leave then as statistics in a drawer somewhere.”

Campaigner Laura Hansler. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

If not part of the immediate plan, a national memorial could be considered in years to come like in England, she suggests.

A monument was unveiled in a ceremony in Warwickshire this summer.

SNP government meeting

Meanwhile, Ms Hansler met SNP ministers Mairi McAllan and Fiona Hyslop – who between them oversee road infrastructure policy – on Tuesday.

She was supported at the meeting by SNP MSP Fergus Ewing, a vocal critic of his own party’s failure to meet its long-held electoral promise.

READ MORE: How the campaign for A9 dualling has unfolded

The meeting, which involved officials from government agency Transport Scotland, was held one week before MSPs return to parliament.

Focus will be on First Minister Humza Yousaf to say something meaningful on the A9 project when he stands up on September 5 to deliver a statement on his programme for government.

The formality will be first chance Mr Yousaf has had as leader to fully set out his stall on planned legislation after taking over from Nicola Sturgeon in spring.

Former leader Alex Salmond had promised to finish the A9 job in 2008, setting a 2025 target just three years later in government.

You can view the public petition on the Scottish Parliament website here.

Conversation