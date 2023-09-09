‘Life will not be the same’: Dad-of-two dies in hospital following collision with ambulance in Oban

A 39-year-old man has died in hospital after being hit by an ambulance on an emergency call in Oban.

The incident took place at about 1.35am on Wednesday at Corran Esplanade on the A85 Oban to Connel road.

The male pedestrian was taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

He died the following day.

Police have now named the man as Robert Bromell from Oban.

Robert was a ‘loving dad’

The dad-of-two has been described as a “funny character” by his family who said “life will not be the same without him”.

In a statement released through the police, they said: “Robert Bromell, better known as Hogan to all his family and friends, with his cheeky smile and funny character.

“You would never not see Hogan without a smile on his face and a little joke to tell.

“It is a devastating loss and he will be missed by everyone that knew him. He was a loving dad to his two sons Kaiden and Kai and an amazing brother to Emma, Phil, Dave and Theresa.

“As a family we are devastated and truly heartbroken right now. Life will not be the same without him.”

Appeal for witnesses of Oban crash

Police and the ambulance service attended the scene and cordoned off the westbound carriageway for about 11 hours.

Officers launched a full investigation to establish the events leading up to the incident.

Sergeant Archie McGuire said: “Our thoughts are with Robert’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them and they have asked for privacy.

“Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information that could assist, such as dash-cam or CCTV is asked to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0198 of September 6.