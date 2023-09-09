‘Life will not be the same’: Dad-of-two dies in hospital following collision with ambulance in Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Life will not be the same’: Dad-of-two dies in hospital following collision with ambulance in Oban

Robert Bromell, 39, died in hospital on Thursday.

By Ellie Milne
Robert Bromell
Police have named Robert Bromell, 39, as the man who died following a crash in Oban this week. Image: Police Scotland.

A 39-year-old man has died in hospital after being hit by an ambulance on an emergency call in Oban.

The incident took place at about 1.35am on Wednesday at Corran Esplanade on the A85 Oban to Connel road.

The male pedestrian was taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

He died the following day.

Police have now named the man as Robert Bromell from Oban.

Robert was a ‘loving dad’

The dad-of-two has been described as a “funny character” by his family who said “life will not be the same without him”.

In a statement released through the police, they said: “Robert Bromell, better known as Hogan to all his family and friends, with his cheeky smile and funny character.

“You would never not see Hogan without a smile on his face and a little joke to tell.

“It is a devastating loss and he will be missed by everyone that knew him. He was a loving dad to his two sons Kaiden and Kai and an amazing brother to Emma, Phil, Dave and Theresa.

“As a family we are devastated and truly heartbroken right now. Life will not be the same without him.”

A85 along the Oban coast
Police sealed off the area to the public as inquiries got under way. Image: Google Street View.

Appeal for witnesses of Oban crash

Police and the ambulance service attended the scene and cordoned off the westbound carriageway for about 11 hours.

Officers launched a full investigation to establish the events leading up to the incident.

Sergeant Archie McGuire said: “Our thoughts are with Robert’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them and they have asked for privacy.

“Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information that could assist, such as dash-cam or CCTV is asked to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0198 of September 6.

Conversation