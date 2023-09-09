Deveron Aberdeen-Angus wins club herd competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deveron Aberdeen-Angus wins club herd competition

The North East of Scotland Aberdeen-Angus Club had forward 18 herds for judging

By Katrina Macarthur
North East of Scotland Aberdeen-Angus prize winners.
North East of Scotland Aberdeen-Angus prize winners.

The Sclater family’s Deveron herd at Turriff secured the overall win in the North East of Scotland Aberdeen-Angus Club’s new herd competition.

Judge Eustace Burke from the Clontead herd, Ireland, was tasked with judging the 18 herds over four days which included 1,400 cattle from throughout the region, before announcing his winners at a prize giving held Mains of Tonley, Alford.

It was a fitting win for Hamish and Margaret Sclater, who run 75 breeding females at Denhead of Dunlugas, as Hamish’s 96-year-old father Bill, donated the trophy for the overall winner.

The Sclaters established their pedigree herd in 1995 and have went on to breed many show and sale winners at national and local events.

Many of the Deveron bulls have gone on to sell at five-figure prices, including £20,000 for Deveron Jasper Eric which was sold privately to Ireland and went on to win the All Ireland Championship.

Hamish and Margaret ruled supreme after picking up prizes in the various sections including third in the best cow family with the Deveron Elize cow family.

The small herd section was won by Bruce MacAngus, with his Little Glencoe herd from Maud, while the medium prize went to Ballindalloch, managed by David and Susan Johnstone.

Neil and Mark Wattie’s Tonley herd from Alford won the large herd section.

The competition was sponsored by Norvite Animal Nutrition.

REUSLTS

Best cow family – 1, Deveron Elize; 2, Tonley Esther; 3, Auchincrieve Edwin.  Best 2022 bull – 1, Tonley Edward; 2, Auchincrieve Eric; 3, Tonley Picasso. Best 2023 bull calf – 1, Blelack Hill Buster; 2, Ballindalloch Flame; 3, Tonley Evergold. Best heifer 2022 – 1, Tonley Fiona; 2, Ballindalloch Erin; 3, Logie Eyebright. Best heifer 2023 – 1, Deveron Elize; 2, Logie Eyebright; 3, Auchincrieve Edwinasa. Best stock bull – 1, Blelack Evercriel; 2, Auchincrieve Eminem; 3, Tynet Pegasus. Best small herd  1, Cardenwell; 2, Cairnton; 3, Little Glencoe. Best medium herd – 1, Foggie; 2, Newton; 3, Ballindalloch.
Best large herd – 1, Deveron; 2, Auchincrieve; 3, Tonley. Best new entrant – Brotherton.

 

