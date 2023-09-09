Deveron Aberdeen-Angus wins club herd competition

The Sclater family’s Deveron herd at Turriff secured the overall win in the North East of Scotland Aberdeen-Angus Club’s new herd competition.

Judge Eustace Burke from the Clontead herd, Ireland, was tasked with judging the 18 herds over four days which included 1,400 cattle from throughout the region, before announcing his winners at a prize giving held Mains of Tonley, Alford.

It was a fitting win for Hamish and Margaret Sclater, who run 75 breeding females at Denhead of Dunlugas, as Hamish’s 96-year-old father Bill, donated the trophy for the overall winner.

The Sclaters established their pedigree herd in 1995 and have went on to breed many show and sale winners at national and local events.

Many of the Deveron bulls have gone on to sell at five-figure prices, including £20,000 for Deveron Jasper Eric which was sold privately to Ireland and went on to win the All Ireland Championship.

Hamish and Margaret ruled supreme after picking up prizes in the various sections including third in the best cow family with the Deveron Elize cow family.

The small herd section was won by Bruce MacAngus, with his Little Glencoe herd from Maud, while the medium prize went to Ballindalloch, managed by David and Susan Johnstone.

Neil and Mark Wattie’s Tonley herd from Alford won the large herd section.

The competition was sponsored by Norvite Animal Nutrition.

REUSLTS

Best cow family – 1, Deveron Elize; 2, Tonley Esther; 3, Auchincrieve Edwin. Best 2022 bull – 1, Tonley Edward; 2, Auchincrieve Eric; 3, Tonley Picasso. Best 2023 bull calf – 1, Blelack Hill Buster; 2, Ballindalloch Flame; 3, Tonley Evergold. Best heifer 2022 – 1, Tonley Fiona; 2, Ballindalloch Erin; 3, Logie Eyebright. Best heifer 2023 – 1, Deveron Elize; 2, Logie Eyebright; 3, Auchincrieve Edwinasa. Best stock bull – 1, Blelack Evercriel; 2, Auchincrieve Eminem; 3, Tynet Pegasus. Best small herd 1, Cardenwell; 2, Cairnton; 3, Little Glencoe. Best medium herd – 1, Foggie; 2, Newton; 3, Ballindalloch.

Best large herd – 1, Deveron; 2, Auchincrieve; 3, Tonley. Best new entrant – Brotherton.