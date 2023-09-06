Oban street cordoned off following collision

A street in Oban town centre has been cordoned off following a collision.

The crash happened near the Harbour Promenade on the A85 at George Street shortly after 2am.

Police sealed off the area to the public as inquiries got under way.

UPDATE ❗⌚07:16 #A85 Oban (George Street) The Westbound carriageway on George Street remains ⛔CLOSED⛔ following an earlier collision.@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/7JfOxBnfHG — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 6, 2023

This morning, the westbound carriageway of the A85 remains closed as police remain at the scene.

It is unclear at this time if there have been any reported injuries.

Police have been approached for comment.

More as we get it.