Oban street cordoned off following collision

By Michelle Henderson
A street in Oban town centre has been cordoned off following a collision.

The crash happened near the Harbour Promenade on the A85 at George Street shortly after 2am.

This morning, the westbound carriageway of the A85 remains closed as police remain at the scene.

It is unclear at this time if there have been any reported injuries.

Police have been approached for comment.

More as we get it. 

