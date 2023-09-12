Backpack found in search for missing Glencoe hillwalker

A backpack has been found in the search for a hillwalker missing in Glencoe.

Charles Kelly was reported missing after failing to check in with family.

Known to his family and friends as Charlie, the 56-year-old left his home in Tillicoultry on September 6 and hasn’t been heard from since 8pm on Thursday.

A massive multi-agency search was launched to find Mr Kelly including Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team, the RAF, police mountain rescue teams and a coastguard search and rescue helicopter.

Now a rucksack belonging to Mr Kelly has been found near Beinn Mhic Chasgaig in Glen Etive.

Backpack found on Saturday

Brian Bathurst, deputy team leader of Glencoe MRT, revealed to the Daily Record that Mr Kelly’s backpack with clothing and some food in it had been found on Saturday.

He said: “It must have fallen about 350 metres (1,148ft) as it is very steep there, but there was no sign of Mr Kelly.

“The water bottles were empty and it has been very hot recently, so he may not have water and could be disorientated.

“We have been over the ground with a fine tooth comb – used drones, search dogs and a helicopter and we can find no other trace of him.

“The only thing we can think of is that he may have retraced his steps. Where he dropped the rucksack is really steep ground.”

On Monday, more than 20 people were out searching the area as efforts continued to find him.