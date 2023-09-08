Man, 56, reported missing after going hillwalking in Glencoe

A man has been reported missing after he was last seen heading out on a hike in the Glencoe area.

Charles Kelly, 56, left his home in Tillicoultry on September 6, to go hillwalking in Glencoe.

He last contacted his family around 8pm on Thursday, but there has been no contact since.

Police are now appealing to the public for help in locating Mr Kelly.

Anyone who has seen Mr Kelly or who has any information on his whereabouts should contact Police Scotland 101, quoting reference number 4788 of September7.