Man, 56, reported missing after going hillwalking in Glencoe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man, 56, reported missing after going hillwalking in Glencoe

Charles Kelly last contacted his family on Thursday evening but has not been heard from since.

By Ross Hempseed
Charles Kelly from Tillicoultry.
Charles Kelly from Tillicoultry. Image: Police Scotland.

A man has been reported missing after he was last seen heading out on a hike in the Glencoe area.

Charles Kelly, 56, left his home in Tillicoultry on September 6, to go hillwalking in Glencoe.

He last contacted his family around 8pm on Thursday, but there has been no contact since.

Police are now appealing to the public for help in locating Mr Kelly.

Anyone who has seen Mr Kelly or who has any information on his whereabouts should contact Police Scotland 101, quoting reference number 4788 of September7.

More from Highlands & Islands

North and north-east residents can expect a weekend of sunshine.
Temperatures set to rise up to 27C in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands
Simon Abberley of Nevis Radio performing a DJing set
'Following your passion does work': Nevis Radio presenter in the running for international award
Dornoch Airfield is available to lease.
Sky is the limit as Dornoch Airfield put up for lease
1955: The Queen serves members of the public at Crathie Kirk sale. Image: DC Thomson
55 unseen photos show Queen Elizabeth II's candid moments from our archives
The Typhoons in close formation. Image: Jasperimage.
Typhoon jets soar across the sky in evening flypast over RAF Lossiemouth
Moss Park Care Home in Caol is currently run by HC-One. Image: Googlemaps.
Owners HC One looking for 'solution' for 40-bed care home near Fort William
Iain Cameron with The Sphinx snow patch before it disappeared
Scotland's famous snow patch The Sphinx melts away for the fifth time in six…
The mobile chamber can be used at home and be less intimidating than the centre's chamber which can hold six people
Inverness charity launches fundraiser to take 'life-changing' oxygen chamber on the road
Glenfinnan Viaduct.
Illegal parking at iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct leads to nine fines and one vehicle uplift
The B9101 between Cawdor and Auldearn where the crash occurred.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' following crash near Cawdor