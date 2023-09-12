Sextortion classes for pupils in Highland and island high schools run by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Sextortion classes for pupils in Highland and island high schools run by police

Report shows children as young as 13 have been scammed.

By Louise Glen
Young boys are a victim of sextortionists.
Young people, mainly boys, are asked to hand over money to delete images. Image: Shutterstock.

School pupils as young as 13 in the Highlands are being targeted by foreign sextortion scammers, police have warned.

The crime was identified in Police Scotland’s latest performance report, which shows officers in the Highlands are raising awareness in schools, universities and bars as well as on social media.

Sexual extortion scams typically involve the sharing of indecent images on social media, such as Instagram and Snapchat.

Scammers make contact with their victims, usually young males, and then move the chat from one platform, such as Snapchat, to another – such as WhatsApp, in a bid to extort money or vouchers.

Sextortionists ask for money after the victim has sent explicit images

Victims are enticed to send nude or explicit photos or videos to someone who has befriended them online.

Victims are then blackmailed into sending money or gift cards to prevent the images from being distributed to people they know.

Police have conducted an analysis of threats and extortion crimes recorded across a number of local policing divisions.

In the Highlands and Islands division, where many victims are aged under 18, officers have been conducting visits to schools, colleges and the University of the Highlands and Islands to raise awareness.

A police spokesman told The Daily Mail said: “Sextortion is an insidious crime. It is a form of blackmail and can pose challenges to detect as those responsible typically operate outside the UK.

“These criminals do not care about the devastating impact their demands can have on victims.

“We would urge people to be aware of the risks and stay safe online.

“Criminals operate outside the UK.”

