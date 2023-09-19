Appeal launched for missing man from Caithness not ‘heard from or seen’ in weeks

Missing man from Caithness, Stephen John Jones, has not been heard from in several weeks.

Stephen John Jones was last seen leaving his home in Castletown at around 12pm on Friday, August 25.

The 48-year-old has not been seen or heard from since.

Police today launched an appeal for information after saying they are concerned for his well-being.

Mr John Jones is described as being 5ft 10in with “scruffy” hair and wears glasses. He has blue eyes but it is not known what he was wearing at the time.

Sergeant Stephen Todd from Thurso Police Station said: “We are concerned about Stephen’s wellbeing, primarily as he has not been heard from or seen in several weeks.

“We are appealing for anyone who recognises Stephen or has information regarding his whereabouts to please come forward.

“We would also urge Stephen to please get in touch with someone to confirm that he is okay.”

Anyone who may have information is encouraged to contact police via 101 and quoting incident number 3343 of Monday, September 18, 2023.