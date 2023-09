Two fire engines were called to attend a small electrical fire at Gills Bay Ferry Terminal.

Fire were called with reports of the incident in Canisbay, near John O’ Groats at around 10.50am today.

Two appliances from Thurso and Wick were dispatched to Gills Bay Ferry Terminal after a small electrical fire had broken out.

Teams helped to extinguish the fire and ventilate the area.

The stop message came back at 11.51am with crews leaving the scene at 12.05pm.