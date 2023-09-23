New payments made to support crofting families

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

New payments made to support crofting families

The money will help crofters and their families build new homes.

By Katrina Macarthur
This year, the Croft House Grant Scheme approved over £440,000 to 15 crofters, Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
This year, the Croft House Grant Scheme approved over £440,000 to 15 crofters, Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Over £250,000 has been awarded as part of a fresh round of support from the Scottish Government’s Croft House Grant Scheme.

The money will help crofters and their families build their family home or make vital improvements to their croft house which will help safeguard their future in the years to come.

This year, the Croft House Grant Scheme approved over £440,000 to 15 crofters, eight of which are part of Scotland’s island communities, ensuring the continuation of the crofting way of life.

Environment Minister Gillian Martin said: “Crofters are vitally important to our rural and island communities. They play an integral role contributing to the long-term sustainability of these often fragile areas.

“The Croft House Grant enables crofters to achieve the full potential of their crofts while generating economic success, something that I have seen first-hand on a recent visit to Argyll.

“It is also a vital source of funding for people who have aspirations to live on a croft but may struggle to afford it.”

Since 2007, the Croft House Grant Scheme has seen more than £24.6 million awarded to over 1,110 families and individuals living and working in rural and island communities.

