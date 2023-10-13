Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The rum from Rùm: Askival to sell its last batch as its journey comes to an end

Its makers are still hoping that someone else can keep the brand going - but so far they haven't managed to find the right fit.

By Shannon Morrison
Fergus McGowan, Josh Kerr, Ali Gray and Craig Grozier of Askival Rum, based on the Isle of Rum.
The Askival Rum team. Pictured L-R: Ali Gray, Fergus McGowan, Craig Grozier and Josh Kerr.

A rum distillery from the isle of Rum has announced its plans to close.

Askival’s owners cited that there are “a variety of reasons” for the closure, including increasing costs and the aftermath of Covid-19.

As a result, the company says it is “too difficult” to continue the business in its current form.

Now they are readying to sell what will be the last-ever batch of Askival before closing their doors for good.

How Askival came to be

In a public statement, Askival said their story started five years ago with “the seemingly obvious concept” that there should be a rum from Rùm.

Fergus McGowan, Josh Kerr and Ali Gray were sailing around the west coast of Scotland on a yachting trip when the idea emerged.

Fergus, Josh and Ali would then team up with Scottish chef Craig Grozier to make the dream a reality.

Scottish Chef Craig Grozier of Askival Rum.
Pictured: Scottish chef Craig Grozier of Askival Rum.

Craig was tasked to create the rum’s recipe based on Rùm’s natural flavours in local flora and fauna.

Impressively, Craig was able to do this despite not being able to reach the island due to the pandemic.

What emerged was a flavour-fusion between the spice and warmth of the imported Caribbean rum and freshness from the isle’s natural botanics.

Specifically, Rùm brought the addition of meadowsweet, roasted kelp and spruce to the table – or glass.

The rum would make it to the market in late 2020.

Can Rùm’s iconic distillery be saved?

Askival’s team say that they very much still believe in the product and the brand.

A statement said: “We had hoped we could hand this over to someone who has a passion for the project like we do.”

“But so far we haven’t found the right fit, and so this could be the last ever rum from Rùm.

“We have met some amazing people, accumulated enough hilarious stories to last a lifetime and ultimately produced a brand and product that exceeded all our expectations.”

However, Askival still holds out hope that rum’s legacy can be continued in some way.

It is still open to passing on the brand to the right candidate. If you wish to express your interest then you can do so by reaching out to info@askivalrum.com

Askival would also like to thank everyone who helped along the way.

“From the locals to welcoming us on the island, our backers in the Crowdfunder and, of course, all of you for buying our rum and following our story.”

If you are interested in purchasing some of Askival’s final batch you can do so on their online store.

