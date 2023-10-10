Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cruise company to take Lochaber pupils on free boat trip to explore local wildlife

Students from Banavie, Inverlochy and other surrounding schools are taking part in the exciting trip.

By Shannon Morrison
Cruise Loch Linnhe take children on free nature trips
Pictured: Cruise Loch Linnhe with children aboard for a day of seal-spotting fun. Image supplied by: Aeon Creative

More than 500 pupils from the Fort William area will be treated to an adventure involving seal spotting, thanks to a local cruise company.

Neil Cameron and Colin Whitehead of Cruise Loch Linnhe are running the school trips free of charge as a treat for the kids.

The trips will be taking place over the course of four weeks throughout October.

Pupils will get to know their local wildlife better while seeing animals up close from aboard the boat.

Colin of Cruise Loch Linnhe says he is pleased with the uptake from all the schools.

He said: “We are looking forward to having so many children experience the boat.”

Banavie Primary school pupils aboard with Cruise Loch Linnhe for seal spotting.
Banavie Primary School pupils seal spotting aboard with Cruise Loch Linnhe. Image supplied by: Aeon Creative

Each child will also be gifted a water bottle, colouring sheet and pencil as a token from the company.

What wildlife will the children see on the Cruise Loch Linnhe school trip?

The trip will take the children to see Black Rock, locally known as ‘Seal Island’, which is home to both common and Atlantic grey seals.

Pupils are also excited to spot baby seal pups while on their trip, which were born just two weeks ago.

Other animals that have been seen on previous voyages include dolphins, and even northern bottlenose whales more recently.

A local seal spotted on a Cruise Loch Linnhe trip to Black Rock, aka Seal Island.
A local seal spotted on a Cruise Loch Linnhe trip to Black Rock (aka Seal Island). Image supplied by: Aeon Creative

Each cruise will last approximately an hour and a half with 40 children on-board at a time.

Primary schools from throughout Fort William and surrounding areas are taking part.

This includes Banavie Primary, Inverlochy Primary, Lundavra Primary and St Columba’s Roman Catholic Primary.

Trips will alternate from Fort William town pier or the Thomas Telford Corpach Marina depending on which school is joining them for the day.

Cruise Loch Linnhe also wish to thank Thomas Telford Corpach Marina for their generosity and granting free boarding.

HRH Princess Anne officially opened Corpach Marina in April 2023, after the project had been in development for just over eight years.

