More than 500 pupils from the Fort William area will be treated to an adventure involving seal spotting, thanks to a local cruise company.

Neil Cameron and Colin Whitehead of Cruise Loch Linnhe are running the school trips free of charge as a treat for the kids.

The trips will be taking place over the course of four weeks throughout October.

Pupils will get to know their local wildlife better while seeing animals up close from aboard the boat.

Colin of Cruise Loch Linnhe says he is pleased with the uptake from all the schools.

He said: “We are looking forward to having so many children experience the boat.”

Each child will also be gifted a water bottle, colouring sheet and pencil as a token from the company.

What wildlife will the children see on the Cruise Loch Linnhe school trip?

The trip will take the children to see Black Rock, locally known as ‘Seal Island’, which is home to both common and Atlantic grey seals.

Pupils are also excited to spot baby seal pups while on their trip, which were born just two weeks ago.

Other animals that have been seen on previous voyages include dolphins, and even northern bottlenose whales more recently.

Each cruise will last approximately an hour and a half with 40 children on-board at a time.

Primary schools from throughout Fort William and surrounding areas are taking part.

This includes Banavie Primary, Inverlochy Primary, Lundavra Primary and St Columba’s Roman Catholic Primary.

Trips will alternate from Fort William town pier or the Thomas Telford Corpach Marina depending on which school is joining them for the day.

Cruise Loch Linnhe also wish to thank Thomas Telford Corpach Marina for their generosity and granting free boarding.

HRH Princess Anne officially opened Corpach Marina in April 2023, after the project had been in development for just over eight years.

