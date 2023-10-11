Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Beinn Nibheis to close Fort William store and move to online sales only

The company opened the business in the town's High Street just last year

By Shannon Morrison
Eilidh Sykes of Beinn Nibheis standing by the shop front in Fort William
Eilidh Sykes of Beinn Nibheis. Shannon Morrison/DCT Media

The Lochaber-based outdoor sports clothing retailer for women is making the move to online sales only after Christmas.

Beinn Nibheis (Ben Nevis) announced its move from bricks and mortar to online clicks on social media.

The company is Scotland’s first women-led outdoor sports retailer that caters exclusively for women.

Company director Eilidh Sykes opened the store on Fort William’s High Street in 2022.

Beinn Nibheis is particularly well regarded for its championing of Gaelic as well as LGBTQ+ inclusion in outdoor sports.

But now the retailer will close its physical doors for good in December before embarking on a new e-adventure.

So what’s next for Beinn Nibheis?

In a statement, Beinn Nibheis state it has made the decision so it can continue to “supply an inclusive range of outdoor wear for and by women”.

It said it aspires to widen the size range of its technical outdoor clothing line which it ‘can’t wait to get started on’.

The shop will remain open as usual until Christmas.

Inside of Beinn Nibheis store in Fort William.
The company says its store on Fort William High Street will remain open until Christmas. Image by: Shannon Morrison/DCT Media

Beinn Nibheis says: “Next year we will be focusing on the attendance of outdoor sports events.

“We even have plans for a Beinn Nibheis festival weekend – so keep your eyes peeled for that!”

The company will release a list of the outdoor sports events it will be attending later.

In the post, it thanks all those who have supported the shop.

It also thanks people who contributed to its original crowdfunder, and to West Highland Museum for hosting the business.

“Now it’s time for the next adventure!”

The Fort William shop opened last year with the help of Royal Bank of Scotland funding. 

In April the company reached the semi-finals of the Scottish EDGE competition, which aims to identify and support Scotland’s high-growth potential entrepreneurial talent.

Beinn Nibheis products can be found on their online store at Nibheis.com

Conversation