The Lochaber-based outdoor sports clothing retailer for women is making the move to online sales only after Christmas.

Beinn Nibheis (Ben Nevis) announced its move from bricks and mortar to online clicks on social media.

The company is Scotland’s first women-led outdoor sports retailer that caters exclusively for women.

Company director Eilidh Sykes opened the store on Fort William’s High Street in 2022.

Beinn Nibheis is particularly well regarded for its championing of Gaelic as well as LGBTQ+ inclusion in outdoor sports.

But now the retailer will close its physical doors for good in December before embarking on a new e-adventure.

So what’s next for Beinn Nibheis?

In a statement, Beinn Nibheis state it has made the decision so it can continue to “supply an inclusive range of outdoor wear for and by women”.

It said it aspires to widen the size range of its technical outdoor clothing line which it ‘can’t wait to get started on’.

The shop will remain open as usual until Christmas.

Beinn Nibheis says: “Next year we will be focusing on the attendance of outdoor sports events.

“We even have plans for a Beinn Nibheis festival weekend – so keep your eyes peeled for that!”

The company will release a list of the outdoor sports events it will be attending later.

In the post, it thanks all those who have supported the shop.

It also thanks people who contributed to its original crowdfunder, and to West Highland Museum for hosting the business.

“Now it’s time for the next adventure!”

The Fort William shop opened last year with the help of Royal Bank of Scotland funding.

In April the company reached the semi-finals of the Scottish EDGE competition, which aims to identify and support Scotland’s high-growth potential entrepreneurial talent.

Beinn Nibheis products can be found on their online store at Nibheis.com

