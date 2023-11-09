Rita Ora swaps five-star hotel for Highlands ‘swamp’ as she stays in Shrek-themed Airbnb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rita Ora swaps five-star hotel for Highlands ‘swamp’ as she stays in Shrek-themed Airbnb

The famous pop singer swapped glamour for a night at the swamp.

By Graham Fleming
Rita Ora dressed as Fiona at a Shrek-themed Airbnb.
Rita Ora swapped her glamourous lifestyle for a night at the swamp. Image: Instagram/ Rita Ora

Rita Ora took a break from smash-hit songs and her glamorous lifestyle to visit the Highlands this week.

The pop star swapped five-star hotels for a Shrek-themed Airbnb to visit Ardverikie Estate in Kinloch Laggan with her husband Taika Waititi.

Rita, 32, and film director Taika even dressed up as ogres Shrek and Fiona from the hit film and tried to put on Scottish accents.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi as Shrek and Fiona
Taika Waititi also featured, dressed as Shrek. Image: Instagram/ Rita Ora
Shrek's swamp Airbnb in Newtonmore, Inverness-shire.
The novelty Airbnb property can be booked for hardcore fans of the Dreamworks animation. Image: Instagram/ Rita Ora

The London-based star took to Instagram to share photos of their unique holiday at the secluded lodge, which went viral last month when it appeared on the property rental site.

The listing, hosted by Donkey, describes “the swamp” as a “muddy slice of paradise” with “earwax candlelight” ambience and ultimate privacy.

Rita’s and Taika take fans on tour of Shrek-themed Airbnb

In the Instagram clip, Rita says: “Welcome my wee friends, I welcome you all here today to show you my new house.

“I’m a married woman now – to Shrek.”

The camera then follows her as she darts inside the hut to find Taika tucking into a slug dinner, dressed as Shrek.

Taika Waititi dressed as Shrek at a Shrek-themed Airbnb in Scotland
The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ director also in character. Image: Instagram/ Rita Ora
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi as Fiona and Shrek in the Airbnb swamp.
Both settled in for a night in the swamp near Newtonmore. Image: Instagram/ Rita Ora

Taika puts on his best Scottish accent to tell Fiona that he doesn’t like visitors – just like his character.

He shouts: “Oi! Who’s there, I told you Fiona – I don’t like visitors!”

She also shows fans the ogre’s wooden bed, complete with all the details seen in the animated film series – including an eyeball cocktail and his snakeskin chair.

She later wrote: “Don’t mind us we are just two grown adults dressing up around Shrek’s swamp.

“PS: after filming this video we realised that Fiona is American but it got too dark to re-film so you will just have to have the really bad Scottish accent this year.”

Why is there a Shrek Airbnb in the Highlands?

The property is independently owned and operated by the Ardverikie Estate in Kinloch Laggan, which is better known as the fictional Glenbogle Estate in BBC’s Monarch of the Glen.

Donkey’s collaboration with Airbnb will benefit HopScotch Children’s Charity, which provides nurturing holiday trips for vulnerable and disadvantaged young people.

Three lucky guests invited to stay at Shrek’s secluded swamp in the heart of the Highlands

