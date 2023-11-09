Rita Ora swaps five-star hotel for Highlands ‘swamp’ as she stays in Shrek-themed Airbnb

Rita Ora took a break from smash-hit songs and her glamorous lifestyle to visit the Highlands this week.

The pop star swapped five-star hotels for a Shrek-themed Airbnb to visit Ardverikie Estate in Kinloch Laggan with her husband Taika Waititi.

Rita, 32, and film director Taika even dressed up as ogres Shrek and Fiona from the hit film and tried to put on Scottish accents.

The London-based star took to Instagram to share photos of their unique holiday at the secluded lodge, which went viral last month when it appeared on the property rental site.

The listing, hosted by Donkey, describes “the swamp” as a “muddy slice of paradise” with “earwax candlelight” ambience and ultimate privacy.

Rita’s and Taika take fans on tour of Shrek-themed Airbnb

In the Instagram clip, Rita says: “Welcome my wee friends, I welcome you all here today to show you my new house.

“I’m a married woman now – to Shrek.”

The camera then follows her as she darts inside the hut to find Taika tucking into a slug dinner, dressed as Shrek.

Taika puts on his best Scottish accent to tell Fiona that he doesn’t like visitors – just like his character.

He shouts: “Oi! Who’s there, I told you Fiona – I don’t like visitors!”

She also shows fans the ogre’s wooden bed, complete with all the details seen in the animated film series – including an eyeball cocktail and his snakeskin chair.

She later wrote: “Don’t mind us we are just two grown adults dressing up around Shrek’s swamp.

“PS: after filming this video we realised that Fiona is American but it got too dark to re-film so you will just have to have the really bad Scottish accent this year.”

Why is there a Shrek Airbnb in the Highlands?

The property is independently owned and operated by the Ardverikie Estate in Kinloch Laggan, which is better known as the fictional Glenbogle Estate in BBC’s Monarch of the Glen.

Donkey’s collaboration with Airbnb will benefit HopScotch Children’s Charity, which provides nurturing holiday trips for vulnerable and disadvantaged young people.