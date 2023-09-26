Three lucky guests invited to stay at Shrek’s secluded swamp in the heart of the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three lucky guests invited to stay at Shrek’s secluded swamp in the heart of the Highlands

Special host Donkey is renting out Shrek's home on Airbnb to support a Scottish children's charity.

By Ellie Milne
Interior of Shrek's Highlands home
Get in the swamp! Shrek's home at his beloved swamp will be able to rent on Airbnb for a very short time. Image: Airbnb.

Have you ever wanted to visit Shrek’s swamp?

Lucky members of the public will soon be able to plan a trip of their own to the secluded spot thanks to Airbnb.

Visitors won’t even have to travel far, far away to reach the usually restricted swamp as it has been brought to life in the Highlands.

While Shrek is away on holiday, his good friend Donkey has decided to rent out his home on Airbnb for an exclusive two-night stay.

A Beware Ogre sign at Shrek's Swamp
Once they pass the warning signs, guests will be able to enjoy all Shrek’s swamp has to offer. Image: Airbnb.

Once they make it past the “Beware” signs, the guests will be able to enjoy the perfect fairytale retreat.

Shrek’s Highlands swamp on Airbnb

Located in the hills of the Scottish Highlands, near Newtonmore, Shrek’s beloved swamp features a charming “earwax candlelight” ambiance and ultimate privacy.

Guests will be able share stories around the fire and enjoy a stack of freshly made waffles in the morning.

The swamp and its surrounding forest also offer plenty of outdoor activities including winding trails, picturesque picnic spots and skies for stargazing.

Exterior of Shrek's swamp in the Highlands
Shrek’s home is nestled in Highland woodland. Image: Airbnb.

In a message on the website, the special host wrote: “Wow, it is so nice to meet you. I’m Donkey, and I’m making magic with Airbnb to roll out the welcome mat this October while I’m swamp-sitting for Shrek.

“I have to be honest – I love everything about the swamp: the boulder out front, the modest interiors, the seclusion (ideal for singing karaoke late into the night), you get the picture.

“I can’t wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves.”

Retreat to benefit Scottish charity

Donkey sitting on a chair in Shrek's swamp
Special Airbnb host, Donkey. Image: Airbnb.

Donkey’s collaboration with Airbnb will benefit HopScotch Children’s Charity which provides nurturing holiday trips for vulnerable and disadvantaged young people.

The property is independently owned and operated by the Ardverikie Estate in Kinloch Laggan, which is better known as the fictional Glenbogle Estate in BBC’s Monarch of the Glen.

Up to three guests will be able to enjoy the secluded swamp-scape for two nights between October 27 and 29.

If you want to be in with the unique chance of staying at Shrek’s home, make sure you are ready when bookings open on the Airbnb website at 6pm on Friday, October 13.

