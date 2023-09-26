Three lucky guests invited to stay at Shrek’s secluded swamp in the heart of the Highlands

Have you ever wanted to visit Shrek’s swamp?

Lucky members of the public will soon be able to plan a trip of their own to the secluded spot thanks to Airbnb.

Visitors won’t even have to travel far, far away to reach the usually restricted swamp as it has been brought to life in the Highlands.

While Shrek is away on holiday, his good friend Donkey has decided to rent out his home on Airbnb for an exclusive two-night stay.

Once they make it past the “Beware” signs, the guests will be able to enjoy the perfect fairytale retreat.

Shrek’s Highlands swamp on Airbnb

Located in the hills of the Scottish Highlands, near Newtonmore, Shrek’s beloved swamp features a charming “earwax candlelight” ambiance and ultimate privacy.

Guests will be able share stories around the fire and enjoy a stack of freshly made waffles in the morning.

The swamp and its surrounding forest also offer plenty of outdoor activities including winding trails, picturesque picnic spots and skies for stargazing.

In a message on the website, the special host wrote: “Wow, it is so nice to meet you. I’m Donkey, and I’m making magic with Airbnb to roll out the welcome mat this October while I’m swamp-sitting for Shrek.

“I have to be honest – I love everything about the swamp: the boulder out front, the modest interiors, the seclusion (ideal for singing karaoke late into the night), you get the picture.

“I can’t wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves.”

Retreat to benefit Scottish charity

Donkey’s collaboration with Airbnb will benefit HopScotch Children’s Charity which provides nurturing holiday trips for vulnerable and disadvantaged young people.

The property is independently owned and operated by the Ardverikie Estate in Kinloch Laggan, which is better known as the fictional Glenbogle Estate in BBC’s Monarch of the Glen.

Up to three guests will be able to enjoy the secluded swamp-scape for two nights between October 27 and 29.

If you want to be in with the unique chance of staying at Shrek’s home, make sure you are ready when bookings open on the Airbnb website at 6pm on Friday, October 13.