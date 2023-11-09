‘Scandalous’: Anger as 93% of Creative Scotland Moray grants go to Findhorn and Forres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Scandalous’: Anger as 93% of Creative Scotland Moray grants go to Findhorn and Forres

Since 2020 a total of almost £2.26 million has been awarded to organisations and individuals involved in the arts in the area.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Elgin councillor Sandy Keith has branded Creative Scotland's distribution of funds in Moray as 'scandalous'.

However nearly £2.1 million of it has gone to those based in the IV36 Forres postcode area – 93% of the funding.

And it is Findhorn that sees the greatest benefit with almost £1.77 million.

‘Not one penny for Elgin’

Those in Forres received just over £329,000.

Just under £161,000 has been given out in the rest of Moray.

The figures exclude grants to the local authority to support and develop music making opportunities for young people.

Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith said the distribution of funds was “absolutely astonishing”.

Universal Hall at the Findhorn Foundation has received almost £339,000 in grants distributed by Creative Scotland. Image: DC Thomson

He has invited chief executive of Creative Scotland Iain Munro to Moray to explain what has happened.

Mr Keith said: “The allocation of funding is nothing short of scandalous from a publicly funded body.

“It’s absolutely astonishing that there’s not one penny for Elgin, and we’re supposed to be building a cultural quarter here.

“What we really need to know with this is are they looking at where the money’s being allocated?

£1.77m in grants for Findhorn

“Did nobody notice that most of the money’s going to one postcode?”

A spokesperson for Creative Scotland said Mr Munro would reply to Mr Keith’s request when he returns from holiday.

And a revised process for distributing  grants is under way.

As well as distributing funding from the National Lottery and Scottish Government, the organisation also supports creative industries and helps people gain experience in the sector.

Since 2020 Moray Council has received £615,450 for the Youth Music Initiative, which Mr Keith welcomes.

But he criticised the disparity of other funds given out by the organisation.

He said: “The youth music scheme is great. It gives school pupils music making opportunities, and that’s across the whole of Moray via the council.

“But other money is not being used for wider community benefit. And Elgin – the largest town – has not received a single penny, and no one picked that up.

‘Absolutely astonishing’

“There’s UHI Moray with their arts and performance profile, and Out of the Darkness Theatre Company .

“If Mr Munro and his colleagues come up they could support groups and help with the application process, because they’re the experts.”

Findhorn Bay Arts produce cultural events and run the Findhorn Bay Festival. which takes place in the village every two years.

Since 2020 the organisation has received more than £727,000, with six successful applications to four different funding streams.

Elgin North Labour councillor Sandy Keith
Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

And awards for Dance North total over £596,000.

Also the Universal Hall at Findhorn Foundation has received almost £339,000 for five bids.

Out with the IV36 postcode, Kiss Nightclub in Buckie had two applications approved.

It received £81,792 from the Culture Organisations and Venues Recovery Fund to help with the impact of the Covid pandemic.

Revision of funding distribution

A spokesperson for Creative Scotland called for those looking to apply for grants to get in touch.

They said: “In our continued drive to grow engagement with arts and creativity and to help build more diverse, equitable and sustainable cultural and creative communities for the future, we’re in the process of developing revised processes for distributing our funding to individuals and organisations.

“We’d recommend anyone wishing to apply for funding, to get in touch with us and find out what support is available to them.”

