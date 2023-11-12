‘Santa Express’ to return to the Highlands this festive season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Santa Express’ to return to the Highlands this festive season

Children will have the chance to meet Santa Claus at Aviemore Station.

By Ellie Milne
Santa Express on the Strathspey line
The Santa Express will return to the Strathspey heritage line next month. Image: Peter Jolly.

Children of all ages will have the opportunity to meet Santa at Aviemore Station in the lead up to Christmas.

Strathspey Steam Railway has confirmed its popular festive services will return to the Highlands this December.

Families are invited to enjoy “festive fun” on a heritage steam train – nicknamed the ‘Santa Express’ – as it travels through the Cairngorms.

They will be able to view the winter landscape with select tickets including a cup of mulled wine and a mince pie, or a soft drink and treat for youngsters.

Santa Claus will also be at Aviemore Station on each of the festive travel days to meet all of the passengers.

‘Santa Express’ departing from Aviemore

The “Santa Express” services will run between Aviemore and Broomhill next month on December 9, 10, 16, 17, 21 and 22.

The railway’s timetable will then come to an end for the year.

Aviemore Station sign
Santa Claus will be visiting Aviemore Station this December. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Tickets can be booked online now with several options available, including exclusive first-class compartments.

Guests are also able to book an afternoon tea of sandwiches, scones and festive cakes for their journey.

Services will run at 11am and 2pm on the scheduled days, with afternoon tea only served on the latter.

Tickets available now

There were fears just last month that Strathspey Railway’s Christmas schedule would not be able to go ahead.

The calendar of services was thrown into turmoil following a collision on the Strathspey heritage line involving the Flying Scotsman on September 28.

As a result, plans for the Santa Express had to be put on hold.

Luckily, all inspections were carried out in plenty of time for the festive activities to be organised.

Tickets for all of Strathspey Railway’s “Santa Express” services can be booked via the website.

Mechanical inspections to begin on Flying Scotsman following ‘slow speed’ collision

Conversation