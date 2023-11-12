‘Did last week paper over the cracks?’ – Furious Aberdeen fans hit out after 6-0 mauling by Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Did last week paper over the cracks?’ – Furious Aberdeen fans hit out after 6-0 mauling by Celtic

Dons boss Barry Robson faced the wrath of an angry support following a dismal showing in Glasgow.

By Paul Third
Celtic's Yang Hyun-Jun and Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie in action. Image: SNS
Celtic's Yang Hyun-Jun and Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie in action. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson was firmly in the firing line among the support following his side’s 6-0 thrashing by Celtic at Celtic Park.

The Dons were punished for a horrendous display in Glasgow by the Premiership champions who were 2-0 up after 15 minutes before scoring four times in the second half.

Three of the goals came in the 10 added minutes of stoppage time to leave the Red Army furious – and the manager was the one who took the brunt of it on social media.

Jim Boyle wrote: “Horror show. Two points off the bottom after the first round of fixtures is a very poor return.

“Whilst he rightly got a lot of credit after the last two games the manager deserves a lot of criticism today.

“Got absolutely everything wrong today. Did last week paper over the cracks?”

Phil Grant wrote: “It’s not defeat, it’s not the scoreline even, it’s the manner of the defeat.

“Never troubled them once and have absolutely no game plan going forward. Robson has to go for me.

“That type of performance has been far too common and is completely unacceptable.”

Celtic’s Oh Hyeon-gyu scores to make it 6-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Players also faced criticism

The criticism of Robson was to be expected but the players did not avoid the flak either.

Cathy Spence wrote: “Top class fit players should be capable of playing 180 minutes a week.

“If they were tired after their great performance on Thursday then use other players in the squad.”

Alan Moffatt added: “Disgusting, shambolic and pathetic, really is.

“Every single one of those players and management should have a good look in the mirror.

“Every time at Celtic Park, every time, don’t step up to them. Just lie down and take it. Fans have had enough.”

James Melville wrote: “Simply not good enough. I can accept defeat by a better team but not just downing tools with 30 minutes to play.”

Michael Gibb wrote: “Every time we go there, we lack any kind of fight. Getting a bit much to be honest.

“There’s fans who have paid to see some spirit and there’s not an ounce of it.”

Tom Mathers agreed, writing “Turned it off after the second goal. No idea why I bother even watching us against Celtic, especially in Glasgow.

“Always the same story. No fight, no desire, toothless.”

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O’Riley celebrate as Kyogo scores to make it 2-0 against Celtic. Image: SNS

Reggie Perrin was far from impressed.

He wrote: “Honestly think the players are too constrained by mega low block tactics and could be doing better if we bothered to try and get amongst them.

“Also the amount of times we have been totally outplayed this season is just not acceptable.”

Aberdeen’s unacceptable record at Parkhead continues with humiliating 6-0 loss to Celtic

 

