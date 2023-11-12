‘Did last week paper over the cracks?’ – Furious Aberdeen fans hit out after 6-0 mauling by Celtic

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson was firmly in the firing line among the support following his side’s 6-0 thrashing by Celtic at Celtic Park.

The Dons were punished for a horrendous display in Glasgow by the Premiership champions who were 2-0 up after 15 minutes before scoring four times in the second half.

Three of the goals came in the 10 added minutes of stoppage time to leave the Red Army furious – and the manager was the one who took the brunt of it on social media.

Jim Boyle wrote: “Horror show. Two points off the bottom after the first round of fixtures is a very poor return.

“Whilst he rightly got a lot of credit after the last two games the manager deserves a lot of criticism today.

“Got absolutely everything wrong today. Did last week paper over the cracks?”

Phil Grant wrote: “It’s not defeat, it’s not the scoreline even, it’s the manner of the defeat.

“Never troubled them once and have absolutely no game plan going forward. Robson has to go for me.

“That type of performance has been far too common and is completely unacceptable.”

Players also faced criticism

The criticism of Robson was to be expected but the players did not avoid the flak either.

Cathy Spence wrote: “Top class fit players should be capable of playing 180 minutes a week.

“If they were tired after their great performance on Thursday then use other players in the squad.”

Alan Moffatt added: “Disgusting, shambolic and pathetic, really is.

“Every single one of those players and management should have a good look in the mirror.

“Every time at Celtic Park, every time, don’t step up to them. Just lie down and take it. Fans have had enough.”

James Melville wrote: “Simply not good enough. I can accept defeat by a better team but not just downing tools with 30 minutes to play.”

Michael Gibb wrote: “Every time we go there, we lack any kind of fight. Getting a bit much to be honest.

“There’s fans who have paid to see some spirit and there’s not an ounce of it.”

Tom Mathers agreed, writing “Turned it off after the second goal. No idea why I bother even watching us against Celtic, especially in Glasgow.

“Always the same story. No fight, no desire, toothless.”

Reggie Perrin was far from impressed.

He wrote: “Honestly think the players are too constrained by mega low block tactics and could be doing better if we bothered to try and get amongst them.

“Also the amount of times we have been totally outplayed this season is just not acceptable.”